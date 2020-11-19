90 Day Fiance: Are Ariela And Biniyam Still Together? Find Out

Ariela Weinberg and her boyfriend Biniyam “Baby” Shibre’s love story was documented in season 2 of 90 Day Fiance spinoff. Ariela, 28, and Biniyam, 29, became a fan favourite instantly. The pair had met when Ari was vacationing in his native country Ethiopia. The couple got pregnant very early on in their relationship and Ari decided to give up the comfort of her hometown of Princeton, New Jersey, and moved to Ethiopia before her due date. Are Ariela and Biniyam still together? Read to find out.

Are Ariela and Biniyam still together?

Yes, the 90 Day Fiance couple is indeed together. Ariela Wienberg took to her Instagram on November 3 and posted a picture featuring her boyfriend and baby daddy Biniyam. Biniyam also posted many pictures with his beau recently. Ariela and Biniyam are seen cosied up together for a sweet couple’s selfie taken outdoor in Biniyam’s hometown of Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

90 Day Fiance revealed that the pair welcomed their baby boy Aviel Biniyam Shibre a year ago and have been a family since then. It was revealed in the spin-off show that Ari struggled to adjust to life in Ethiopia. The couple was often seen fighting over the living conditions in most of the apartment buildings. Many apartment buildings did not include amenities that Ari was used to in the United States like running water, hot water and a full kitchen.

Finances became a point of contention as well, as Biniyam struggled to make enough money to provide for Ari and their son even though he worked several jobs. When the couple welcomed their baby boy in December 2019, fans could see that they struggled to see eye to eye and disagreed on everything from Avi’s name, whether to baptize him in Biniyam’s faith, or circumcise him.

In the November 8 episode, fans saw that Ariela previously expressed concern for Biniyam’s work schedule as he juggles two jobs and cannot help her take care of their son. Biniyam insists to Ariela that he has to take a night shift and it doesn’t sit well with her. In another scene, the couple is seen getting into a bitter fight at home because Ari is doubtful that Biniyam was being unfaithful to her. Even though things are getting tense in their storyline, it looks as though they will make it.

