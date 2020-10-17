'90 Day Fiance': Are Kenny And Armando Still Together? Details Inside

90 Day Fiance is one of the most popular American reality TV shows that revolves around the concept of dating across the borders. The show features contestants from different nations who get a K-1 visa for 90 days and they have to try to meet and marry their fiances or go back to their hometowns. Kenneth and Armando have been the most non controversial couple from the show and were the first gay couple on the show as well.

Read Also | 'The Good Place' Filming Location: List Of Locations In LA Where This Show Was Shot

Are Kenny and Armando still together after '90 Day Fiance'?

A lot of fans of the show wonder if Kenneth Niedermeier and Armando Rubio still together. There have been no reports about the couple breaking up or calling it quits like most of the other couples who met on the reality show. After observing their social media handles, it seems that the couple is most likely together.

Kenneth aged 57 and Armando aged 31 have 26 years of an age gap, yet it never seemed like a cause of trouble in their relationship. Very soon they were accepted into each others family and lives. While the USA resident Kenneth had never been married before, Armando, a resident of Mexico, had lost his wife in a tragic accident and had not come out to his Mexican family.

Despite everything, Kenneth drove down to Mexico with an intention to propose to Armando. They are living as an engaged couple in Mexico and are having a smooth relationship together. There are many pictures on their social media handles that confirm their relationship and that they are living together happily.

There have been a number of times when Armando uploads pictures at locations where Kenneth has uploaded pictures on his social media story and feed. Armando seemingly keeps a low profile when it comes to posting pictures with his fiancé. Check out some of the couple’s pictures below.

Read Also | Megan Fox Thinks Film 'Jennifer's Body' Failed At The Box Office Due To Her Public Image

'90 Day Fiance' details

90 Day Fiancé is an American reality TV series that airs on TLC. The show revolves around couples who have applied for or have received a K-1 visa, which is available only to foreign fiancés of United States citizens. Therefore the couples have 90 days to marry each other. It has aired 7 seasons and has matched a number of people from all over the world.

Read Also | New On Disney Plus In October 2020: What Is New On Disney Plus Hotstar?

Read Also | 'Hocus Pocus' Cast To Reunite For A Fundraising Event For NYRP; Details Here

Image credits: Kenneth Niedermeier Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.