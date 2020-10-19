90 Day Fiance: Are Darcey And Georgi Still Together? See Details Here

Darcey Silva and Georgi Rusev, stars of 90 Day Fiance and Darcey & Stacey, are one of the popular couples on the television. Darcey Silva introduced her new boyfriend Georgi Rusev in the season 1 premiere of her and her twin sister’s TLC spinoff, Darcey & Stacey. A lot of people have been speculating about their relationship status for quite some time now. For all the people who are wondering about if Darcey and Georgi are still together, here is everything you need to know about it.

Are Darcey and Georgi still together?

Darcey and Georgi have recently announced their engagement on social media. In an interview with ET online, Darcey Silva and Georgi Rusev opened up about their engagement and current relationship status. Talking about the proposal, Darcey Silva called it a surreal moment. Some viewers have been thinking that they have rushed into their engagement. Addressing this, Darcey said that they both had been talking to each over calls and online before they actually met.

Also Read | '90 Day Fiance': Are Brittany And Yazan Still Together? See Details Here

Also Read | '90 Day Fiance': Are Kenny And Armando Still Together? Details Inside

Georgi 90 Day Fiance and Darcey 90 Day Fiance

The couple had been quarantining together and that really helped them in building their connection. In a bold decision, Georgi left his country Bulgariai to be with Darcey in USA, Connecticut. While talking about their experience, Georgi said that they get to be forever together and they can survive anything else. In the interview, Georgi had a message for the fans who were concerned that Darcey has once again picked the wrong guy. Georgi said that he can say everything is good between them. He added, that he is there for her and is always going to have her back, and always going to love her. He also shared that maybe that is why the things between them are working really well because both of them have been divorced, and they are both protecting each other as they have each other's back and support each other.

Also Read | Are Rachel And Jon Still Together? Know All About '90 Day Fiance' Couple

Also Read | Are Colt And Jess Still Together? Know All About This '90 Day Fiance' Couple

Talking about the same, The 90 Day Fiance star Darcey said that she appreciates the concerns of fans, but she just has to follow her heart. She further added that she knows that Georgi will be there for her and will love her forever the way he says he does.

Image Credits: darceyandstaceyfans Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.