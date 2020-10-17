'90 Day Fiance': Are Brittany And Yazan Still Together? See Details Here

The 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way is one of the most dramatic reality TV shows in the world. The show has seen several couples make sacrifices for each other. The American reality TV series airs on TLC and revolves around the lives of couples who have 90 days to marry each other The 90 Day Fiance couple Brittany and Yazan are one of the most popular couples on the show. However, a lot of fans have been speculating about their relationship status for quite some time now. For all the people who are wondering about are Brittany and Yazan still together, here is everything you need to know about it.

Are Brittany and Yazan still together?

According to a report by Screen Rant, Brittany and Yazan might have broken up. The report mentioned that Brittany and Yazan’s relationship on 90 Day Fiance was based on lies from the start. The 26-year-old Brittany was previously married and had been seeking a divorce. However, this is not what she told Yazan and his family in Jordan. Yazan had fallen for the social media influencer but things took a drastic turn when Brittany landed in Jordan. Brittany had flown to Jordan as Yazan could not be in the US for undisclosed reasons. Brittany’s time in Jordan has been far from a romantic trip.

Yazan 90 Day Fiance Instagram

The majority of its share goes to Yazan and his strict Muslim family. Yazan’s family demanded Brittany’s conversion to Islam and immediate marriage to him. The family also involved her social media appearance and expressed their problems with it. Brittany did try to push the plans ahead but flew back home after realising that her ex filed for divorce in Chicago. Given their equation with each other now, Brittany might be back in the 90-day fiance but it seems like her relationship with Yazan has ended.

Brittany 90 Day Fiance

The report also mentioned that Brittany is believed to be a Nigerian rapper KSlim. Brittany was introduced on the 90 Day Fiance as an aspiring rapper. Some her tracks like Turn You Out and Get This Money is available on YouTube. The fans of Brittany and Yazan will have to wait to know what went wrong between the two.

Image Credits: Brittany and Yazan Instagram

