A Look At 'Masaba Masaba' Director Sonam Nair's Career And Other Details

Masaba Masaba director Sonam Nair started her career as an actor and director in the industry. She is known for films like Wake up Sid and Gippi. Her series Masaba Masaba recently started streaming on Netflix. The series is based on the life of celebrity designer Masaba Gupta. Here’s all you need to know about Sonam Nair.

Who is Sonam Nair?

Sonam Nair was born and brought up in Kolkata. She studied in the US and settled in Mumbai for work. She pursued her filmmaking course at a college in Ithaca in America. Sonam also assisted the cast and administrative department there. Her passion for films reportedly increased only after working with Ayan Mukerji in Wake Up Sid. Earlier, she had worked with Vishal Bhardwaj in 7 Khoon Maaf.

Sonam Nair's career

In 2013, Sonam Nair went on to direct a film on her own titled Gippi. The movie released on May 10, 2013. It was produced by Karan Johar. The movie starred Riya Vij and Taaha Shah in lead roles. Sonam Nair’s Gippi was loosely based on her school life. She has also worked as a director in short films like Khujli and Naamkaran. The filmmaker also directed one of the famous TV series The Trip in 2018. TV Series like Kaafir and Bewafaa Si Wafaa are also helmed by Sonam Nair. Interestingly, Sonam Nair also wrote the screenplay for Masaba Masaba, The Trip, and Gippi. As an actor, Sonam Rai has been a part of two movies Gippi and Kapoor & Sons.

Sonam Nair lives with her family. She has a younger brother named Siddhant Nair. Sonam Nair is also a cat lover. She is often seen posting pictures with her cat. Sonam Nair is quite active on her social media. She shares pictures from her childhood and also with her family and friends.

About Masaba Masaba

Masaba Masaba is a scripted version of Indian Fashion designer Masaba Gupta's life. Masaba Gupta owns a fashion label called House of Masaba. The Netflix series is helmed by Sonam Nair and bankrolled by Ashvini Yardi's Viniyard Films. The show follows Masaba's life story featuring her mother actor Neena Gupta and her family. Masaba Masaba will feature a fictionalised version of all the people in Masaba’s life. Masaba Masaba also features Kiara Advani, Mithila Palker, Shibani Dandekar, Gajraj Rao, and Tanuj Virwani. Take a look at the trailer.

