'Masaba Masaba' Review: Neena- Masaba Are A "hot Mess" You Need To Witness

Masaba Masaba is the latest web series to hit Netflix. As the name suggests or several headlines for the past few months, this show revolves around actors Neena Gupta and fashion designer Masaba Gupta playing themselves in a fictionalised version of their life. The web series has been the talk of the town since its announcement has been finally released on Netflix, on August 28, 2020.

Netflix’s 'Masaba Masaba' review

Seasoned actor Neena Gupta is considered to be an icon in the Indian film industry. Gupta delivered breath-taking performances in both arthouse cinemas and commercial films. Whereas, Neena Gupta’s daughter Masaba Gupta is also a celebrated name in the fashion industry. The ace designer is known for her quirky representation of Indian fabrics and aesthetics. So what happens when these two powerhouses in film and fashion come together? You get a Netflix show titled Masaba Masaba.

Netflix’s Masaba Masaba is a show about Neena Gupta and Masaba Gupta’s personal and professional life turned into a fictionalised show. The web series premiered today and has gotten social media buzzing. Right from the project’s announcement, Neena and Masaba’s fans were excited to witness a closer look as their lives under the spotlight. So was this show successful enough to showcase a different side of this mother-daughter duo's life?

Not so much. While the show tackles many real headlines from their lives including Neena Gupta’s famous Instagram post asking for work or Masaba’s divorce, the show does not dig deep to understand these problems. But even though Masaba Masaba does not dig deep into such problems, it does highlight some relatable situations these both celebrities face in their day to day lives. These range from looking for a house as a single woman to facing societal pressure and expectations.

Moving on, Masaba Masaba is a fresh breath of air when it comes to its stellar cast. Masaba Gupta is not only an ace fashion designer but an actor to watch out for. She makes her star kid life relatable with the simplest of actions. Neena Gupta proves once again that she was born to act in front of the screen. Of course, Neena and Masaba’s mother-daughter chemistry is realistic but the other cast members also shine through. Masaba’s best friend Gia a.k.a. Rytasha Rathore sets major #BFFgoals, whereas, Satyadeep Mishra, Masaba’s on-screen husband is charming with his mere presence. Neil Bhoopalam is spot on as Masaba’s boss. Bonus point: He gives off major dreamy Darcy vibes from Bridget Jones’ Diary.

Overall the show is a must-watch for Neena and Masaba’s fans. If you are looking for a show that will give you an inside look at their lives, this show might leave you disappointed. That said, there are ample amount of quirky, funny, and relatable moments that will keep you entertained throughout its six episodes.

Rating: 3.5/ 5

