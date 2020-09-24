'A Perfect Crime' Release Time On Netflix And Other Details About The Upcoming Docuseries

In the past few months, Netflix has released several notable documentaries and docuseries. The streaming service giant is all set to drop another docuseries A Perfect Crime for its subscribers all over the world. A Perfect Crime series is based on the killing of a German politician Detlev Rohwedder and follows the investigation of the case.

As A Perfect Crime series is coming close to its release date, a lot of people have been wondering about A Perfect Crime release time on Netflix and A Perfect Crime release date. To all the people who are curious about the release time and date of Netflix’s upcoming crime docuseries, here is everything you need to know about it.

A Perfect Crime release date

A Perfect Crime release date is September 25, 2020. Season 1 of A Perfect Crime series will be available for Netflix users all over the world From this Friday. Netflix had announced the release date of the series before on its official website.

Also Read | What Time Does 'Enola Holmes' Release On Netflix? Check Full Details

Also Read | What Time Does 'Pariwar' Release On Hotstar? See Details About The Comedy Show Here

A Perfect Crime release time on Netflix

A Perfect Crime release time on Netflix is likely to be at 12 AM PT. Like all other shows on Netflix, A Perfect Crime will also be available for users from 12 AM PT which is 3 AM EST. The Netflix users in the UK will be able to watch the show on Netflix at 8 PM. The subscribers in India can stream the show from 12.30 PM according to Indian Standard Time (IST).

In Australia, the show will start streaming from 5 am as per Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST). While subscribers in New Zealand will be able to stream it from 7 AM, New Zealand Standard Time (NZST).

Also Read | What Time Does 'The School Nurse Files' Release On Netflix? Find Details Here

Also Read | What Time Does 'Sneakerheads' Release On Netflix? Know The Details

The plot of A Perfect Crime

The official plot synopsis about A Perfect Crime on Netflix reads as, “This docuseries investigates the 1991 killing of politician Detlev Rohwedder, an unsolved mystery at the heart of Germany's tumultuous reunification.” The show follows the investigation about the killing of Detlev Rohwedder with the available evidence.

In April 1991, Detlev Rohwedder was assassinated in Dusseldorf. Till date, the shooter has never been identified. The case has several unanswered questions which makes it one of the interesting crime cases in the world. Here is a look at A Perfect Crime trailer

Promo Image Credits: A still from the trailer

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.