What Time Does 'Pariwar' Release On Hotstar? See Details About The Comedy Show Here

During the lockdown, several web series and movie shows on OTT platforms won the hearts of the audiences. Disney + Hotstar is all set to greet audiences with a new web series Pariwar. The makers of the show recently released the trailer of Pariwarand it is is being received well by the audience. It is a comedy web show featuring an ensemble star cast including several big names.

As the trailer was released recently, a lot of people have been wondering about the Pariwar release date 2020 and Pariwar release time. For all the people who are curious to know at what time does Pariwar release on Hotstar, here is everything you need to know about it.

What time does Pariwar release on Hotstar?

Pariwar web series 2020’s trailer was released by the makers on September 20. The Pariwar release date 2020 is going to be September 23, 2020. All the episodes of the show are going to be available for the audiences on Disney + Hotstar on September 23. Pariwar release time is expected to be at 7.30 PM IST like all the other web series’ on Disney + Hotstar. Viewers from across the globe can stream all the episodes for absolutely free on Disney + Hotstar from September 23 at 7.30 PM IST.

About Pariwar on Hotstar

Pariwar is an upcoming comedy web series. The show will feature some of the big names like Gajraj Rao, Vijay Raj, Ranvir Shorey, Yashpal Sharma, Abhishek Banerjee, Nidhi Singh, Kumar Varun, Sadiya Siddiqui, Anuritta K Jha in key roles. The show is created by Arre studio.

The plot of the film revolves around the Narayan family and their equation with each other. The head of the family is played by Gajraj Rao while Vijay Raj, Ranveer Shorey, Nidhi Singh, and Yashpal Sharma are playing the role of family members. The show follows the struggle of family members who are after the property of Gajraj Rao. The fun family drama is based in Prayagraj.

Pariwar trailer

Gajraj Rao recently took to his official Instagram handle and shared the trailer of Pariwar on Hotstar. He also talked about the show in the caption. Gajraj Rao said, “Badke hates Chhutke. Chhutke hates Baddke. Dono love jameen. Papa has jameen. Jameen ki hai fight. Fight yaani war. War in Parivaar. Matlab ye hai PariWar.” Here is a look at Pariwar trailer.

Promo Image Credits: A still from the trailer

