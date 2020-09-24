What Time Does 'Sneakerheads' Release On Netflix? Know The Details

Comedy-drama series Sneakerheads is about to mark its release with OTT platform Netflix. It revolves around the life of Devin, a former sneakerhead, who is a stay-at-home father. However, to earn fast money, he gets himself into a trap. Devin’s friend Bobby offers a scheme, which fails miserably as he loses his savings.

Now, he is between the devil and the deep sea. Stuck amid his wife’s frustration for his sneaker love and monetary loss, he gets desperate and ploys a trick. For fans who would be interested in the series, we have mentioned everything that you need to know about the upcoming series like Sneakerheads release date 2020, time and cast. Read on:

Sneakerheads Season 1 would mark its release on Netflix soon. The comedy-drama series stars Andrew Bachelor and Allen Maldonado in the lead roles. While Dave Meyer would helm the Sneakerheads Season 1, Jay Longino has served as the creator and executive producer of the show. Know about the Sneakerheads release date 2020 below:

What time does 'Sneakerheads' release on Netflix?

'Sneakerheads' release date 2020

The makers announced the Sneakerheads release date 2020 on different social media platforms. Moreover, the series garnered attention from fans who expressed their excitement in comments. Sneakerheads release date 2020 is September 25, 2020, Friday. After the release date 2020, here are details about Sneakerheads release time below.

.@netflix’s “Sneakerheads” is coming on 9/25 👀 Hit the link below for an exclusive look at the full trailer.



'Sneakerheads' release time

Sneakerheads Season 1 on Netflix would premiere on September 25, 2020, Friday. Moreover, there would be six episodes in Season 1 However, not much information is available about Sneakerheads release time. Check out further details about the cast of Sneakerheads Season 1 on Netflix below:

The cast of 'Sneakerheads' Season 1 on Netflix

Many among the stars in the series have formerly appeared in shows on this OTT platform. Here is everything to know about the cast of Sneakerheads Season 1 on Netflix. Check the full list below:

Allen Maldonado as Devin

Andrew Bachelor as Bobby

Jearnest Corchado as Nori

Matthew Josten as Stuey

Yaani King Mondschein as Christine

Justin Lee as Cole

Aja Evans as Gia

