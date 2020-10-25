Did You Know Ankur Rathi Was Finalist On 'Dance India Dance'? A Spolight On 'Taish' Actor

Ankur Rathee, popularly known as Four More Shots Please's Arjun, has been a part of several films and web shows. The actor has won many hearts with his role in the film, Thappad. He began his career with theatre and short films. His appearance in the short film titled, 100: The Tribute was well-received by fans. Here's a quick spotlight on Ankur's professional career.

A spotlight on Ankur Rathee's career

As mentioned by The Wiki, Ankur Rathee hails from a non-Bollywood background family. He was a finalist on the reality dance show, Dance India Dance, (USA Edition), as per IMDb. After this, he began his acting career. He first appeared in the short film, 100: The Tribute, directed by Raashi Desai and Siddhi Sundar.

In 2018, Ankur took to Instagram and announced the wrap of his play, Baby's Blues. Later, Rathee made his film debut with The Tashkent Files, alongside Naseeruddin Shah. He also appeared in several web series like Made in Heaven, Mission Over Mars, Hello Mini, The Perfect Murder and others. After playing Four More Shot Please's Arjun Nair, he gained massive popularity.

Also Read | Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat to join the Taish cast?

Also Read | Ankur Rathee Spills The Beans About His Experience In Pulkit Samrat's 'Taish'

On October 18, Ankur took to social media and wrote that he is 'back in India and back on set, shooting with the brilliant Nagesh Kukunoor on his next project'. He added, "Revisiting this character so many months later has come with its challenges, but I think I've found him within me again. It helps to have such a passionate director invigorate you with his enthusiasm. With all these masked figures and an avalanche of sanitizer, our set definitely feels apocalyptic at times, but we are settling into this new norm and the imaginative world of our story comes alive again. Well, here goes another night shift!"

Also Read | Who Plays Arjun In 'Four More Shots Please'? Read More To Find Out

After winning hearts with Four More Shots Please's Arjun, Ankur Rathee is preparing for some of his 2020 projects including Night Encounters, Taish, and Nirmal Enroute. The trailer of Taish was recently unveiled and it garnered positive reviews from fans. The show also stars Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda, Harshvardhan Rane, Jim Sarbh, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Abhimanyu Singh, and others. Taish is all set to release on Zee5 on October 29.

Also Read | Ankur Rathee Gets Engaged To Longtime Girlfriend, Shares Pic From The Proposal Day

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.