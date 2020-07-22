Ankur Rathee Gets Engaged To Longtime Girlfriend, Shares Pic From The Proposal Day

Ankur Rathee is famous for his roles in the movie Thappad and the web series, Four More Shots. Recently he made headlines with the announcement of his engagement to longtime girlfriend, Anuja Joshi. He also shared the pictures from his proposal on his social media.

Thappad actor, Ankur Rathee gets engaged

Thappad actor, Ankur Rathee recently took to his Instagram account to reveal the joyous news of his engagement. The lucky woman is his longtime girlfriend, Anuja Joshi who makes frequent appearances on his social media feed. In the picture, Ankur is kneeling on one knee while Anuja looks surprised by the gesture. The backdrop looks gorgeous and it seems the actor has gone all out to make the day memorable for his lady love.

While Ankur Rathee is dressed in a brownish suit, his finance, Anuja Joshi is clad in a beautiful navy blue gown. Adding a caption to the post, he wrote, "19 July 2020. ðŸ’". Take a look:

Many congratulatory comments poured in for the happy couple. Actor Sayani Gupta had commented, "Oh wow!! Absolutely amazing but not surprising at all! You both" while Anuja Joshi herself told Ankur Rathee, "Oh boy. Now you’re stuck with me ðŸ˜ˆ♥ï¸ðŸ˜". Take a look:

In a recent Instagram post, Ankur Rathee had opened up about how he and Anuja Joshi had made their long-distance relationship work. He said, "Distance makes the heart grow fonder, they say. Well, @anujabomajoshi and I have put that to the test many times in our relationship, including the 3 years we lived in different countries. While most of us tend to focus on the challenges of long-distance relationships, I also think it has its own perks". He also added that the key to such a relationship is "emotional intimacy".

Ankur Rathee starred alongside Taapsee Pannu in the 2020 movie, Thappad. He was, however, last seen in the web series Undekhi which released earlier this month n Sony LIV. He will next be starring the revenge drama Taish helmed by Bejoy Nambiar’s. The movie also stars Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat, Jim Sarbh and Sanjeeda Sheikh.

