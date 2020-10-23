Tanya Maniktala Says Her 'heart palpated' When 'A Suitable Boy' Released In India

Actor Tanya Maniktala plays the lead character of Lata in A Suitable Boy, a series that has been gaining praise since its release in July. Following the recent release of the series on Netflix India, the actor revealed in an interaction the different feelings she went through before the Netflix release. Take a look at the excerpts from her interview:

Tanya Maniktala started off her interview with The Indian Express by talking about how Indian fans reacted to her show. She mentioned that she was very excited about the release of the show in India and added that the show's engagement with larger audiences made her 'heart palpate'. She further added that she was more nervous than excited and also explained that she was 'humbled by the global recognition'. Finally, on the topic, Tanya mentioned that it was her family that was her biggest critic and that she was trying her best to be calm.

Talking about the importance of her role, Tanya added that she did feel the pressure and that it came only from her and not from anybody else. The actor then explained that it was 'initially very overwhelming' knowing that she was going to be acting with many good actors but Tanya added that she had set a standard for herself. The actor further added that Mira and other cast members were very supportive and had mentioned to her many times that she was chosen for 'this role' and 'that it was meant for her'. The actor concluded on the topic by mentioning that she finally felt at ease on the sets and enjoyed the remainder of her shoot.

Is the show relevant in 2020?

The actor then moved on to the topic of the show's relevance in 2020. Tanya started off by mentioning that the show was very relevant now as well as the past always repeated itself. She explained how she felt every mother in today's household was still like Lata's mother and the 'concept of arranged marriage' was still quite prevalent in India. She then mentioned that she felt very 'inspired' by the character of Lata and concluded by saying many other young girls could also take inspiration from her.

A Suitable Boy is directed by Mira Nair and is based on a novel by Vikram Seth. Tanya Maniktala's role in A Suitable Boy is of the lead cast and she plays the role of Lata. A Suitable Boy's cast is seen as follows:

Tabu as Saeeda Bai

Ishaan Khatter as Maan Kapoor

Tanya Maniktala as Lata Mehra

Rasika Dugal as Savita Mehra Kapoor

Mahira Kakkar as Rupa Mehra

Promo Pic Credit: Tanya Maniktala's Instagram

