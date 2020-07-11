Trailer Of 'A Suitable Boy' Features Jai Wolf's 'Indian Summer' Song; See Here

The official YouTube channel of BBC dropped the trailer of its upcoming mini-series titled A Suitable Boy. The trailer features actors like Tabu, Ishaan Khatter, Rasika Dugal, among others. It also gives fans a special treat as the British show’s trailer opens with music from Jai Wolf’s Indian Summer. Read on to know more details about the whole story:

The upcoming show’s trailer features Indian Summer

On Saturday, July 11, 2020, the official YouTube channel of BBC dropped the trailer of A Suitable Boy, a mini-series filmed in Lucknow. At the beginning of the trailer fans can hear a slowed-down version of the Indian Summer, a song by the indie artist Jai Wolf. Throughout the trailer, fans can hear the song in the background.

A Suitable Boy will feature Tabu as Saeeda Bai; Ishaan Khatter as Maan Kapoor; Tanya Maniktala as Lata Mehra; Rasika Dugal as Savita Mehra Kapoor, and Ram Kapoor as Mahesh Kapoor. The show will also feature actors like Mahira Kakkar, Gagan Dev Riar, Vivek Gomber, Vivaan Shah, Shahana Goswami, Mikhail Sen, and others in crucial roles. It is an adaptation of Vikram Seth’s novel of the same name.

A Suitable Boy is penned by Andrew Davies and is helmed by Mira Nair. The plot of the show is set it 1951 North India and will focus on the character of Lata, which is played by Tanya Maniktala. Fans of Ishaan Khatter and Tabu are highly eager to watch the actors in the upcoming drama miniseries.

he show was announced back in May 2019, whereas the casting of this British show began in August 2019. The show has been filmed in Lucknow and Maheshwar. Here is the trailer of the show:

On the work front, Tabu will be next seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. It is a 'spiritual remake' of Akshay Kumar’s original film, titled Bhool Bhulaiyaa. The upcoming film will feature Kartik Aaryan as Dr, Ishaan Shah; Tabu as Riya Sharma; and Kiara Advani as Kritika Sharma. Fans are highly eager to watch the actors in this upcoming horror-comedy. It has been delayed due to the current COVID-19 pandemic.

