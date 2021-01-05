How Many Episodes Are There In 'Cobra Kai' S3? Here's A List Of All Episodes

The American martial arts-comedy show Cobra Kai has garnered a strong fan following in the recent years. From making its debut on YouTube to being picked by Netflix for season 3, the show has definitely come a long way. Cobra Kai Season 3 was recently released on Netflix on January 1, 2021, and fans are already talking about it incessantly. Many have already binge-watched the show. Find out, “How many episodes are there of Cobra Kai season 3?”

How many episodes are there of 'Cobra Kai' S3?

There are 10 episodes in Cobra Kai season 3. All the episodes were released on Netflix in one go. Fans who have not yet watched the show at all can also access season 1 and 2 on Netflix. Here’s a list of all Cobra Kai season 3 episodes according to Netflix.

'Cobra Kai' season 3 episode guide

Episode 1: Aftermath

Two weeks after the school fight, the All-Valley Community is impacted by it and is coming to grips with the consequences. The school has now put in place an anti-physical contact rule. Sam, who is still shaken by the fight, is suffering from panic attacks. Johnny, who wants to visit Miguel in the hospital, hence, he purposely hurts himself so he can sneak into the ICU and tells Miguel words of encouragement.

Episode 2: Nature vs Nurture

Daniel and Johnny visit Shannon at her rehab centre. They also meet Robby’s former gang acquaintances. The search eventually leads the pair to a group of thieves who have stolen the van from Robby. Johnny attempts to visit Miguel but is rebuffed. Daniel finds Robby at the rehab centre and has the police take him into custody so that his sentence can be lessened.

Episode 3: Now You're Gonna Pay

Johnny talks to Bobby for advice on how to help pay for Miguel's surgery. The Miyagi-Do students carry out a car wash fundraising event in order to help fund the surgery. However, Cobra Kai ends up stealing the money from them. Johnny then reluctantly approaches Sid to ask for the money to pay for the surgery, but after being turned down he resorts to stealing one of Sid's valuable statues to sell it off for Miguel's surgery.

Episode 4: The Right Path

Doyon rejects Daniel, so he decides to travel to Okinawa, which is Mr Miyagi's hometown. Johnny tries to reconcile with Robby, who is on community service, but things don’t go as planned. At school, Hawk instigates fights with the Miyagi-Do students but stands loyal to the anti-physical contact rule.

Episode 5: Miyagi-Do

When Miyagi-Do student Chris is harassed at his job in Golf N' Stuff, Sam and the rest of the Miyagi-Do students attack Eli's team. But they end up being ambushed by Tory. While Sam suffers from a panic attack, Eli breaks Demetri's arm, traumatising her.

Episode 6: King Cobra

Inspired by his Special Forces recruitment, Kreese approaches various athletes to bolster the Cobra Kai ranks. In the process, he comes in contact with Kyler and Brucks. Kreese's recruitment process disturbs Hawk, prompting Hawk to brutalise Brucks to prevent him from enrolling. Daniel and Amanda attempt to file a restraining order against Kreese, but already learn that Kreese filed one against Amanda.

Episode 7: Obstáculos

Sam has a dream where she and Tory duel in the Miyagi-Do dojo. After days of training, Miguel can finally walk again. Daniel spends the day with Sam in order to help her overcome her fear of Tory. Miguel soon finds out about the Golf N' Stuff fight and cuts his ties with the Cobra Kai students.

Episode 8: The Good, The Bad, and the Badass

The local city council withdraws the permit for the All-Valley Karate Tournament championship in order to politically distance itself from the fallout. Miguel and Sam make their respective appearances, making their case about the need for Karate in school. This prompts the city council to change their minds and let the tournament continue.

Episode 9: Feel The Night

Ali is in town for the holidays and visits her parents. Johnny then meets her for lunch. The Cobra Kai students are wary about Robby's presence but warm up to him after he steals a snake at the local zoo for Kreese. Miguel and Daniel are able to find some common ground about Johnny and Daniel's childhood.

Episode 10: December 19

Ali and Johnny mingle with Daniel and Amanda at a Christmas party, Tory leads the rest of the Cobra Kai in instigating a fight at the LaRusso residence. During the ensuing conflict, Hawk turns on his Cobra Kai peers while Sam conquers her fear with Tory and also gains an upper hand on her, and Miguel also overcomes his limitations to defeat Kyler. As fights in multiple fronts intensify something entirely unexpected happens.

Are there more episodes in Cobra Kai season 3?

No, Cobra Kai season 3 has only 10 episodes like season 2 and 1 respectively. No new Cobra Kai season 3 episodes will be released in the upcoming weeks. Hence, fans will have to wait for the next season to arrive before getting fresh episodes of the show.

