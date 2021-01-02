5 Shows Like 'Sanditon': Here's A List Of Shows If You Have Run Out Of Sanditon Episodes

Sanditon is one of the most popular British historical dramas. The series was adapted for television by Andrew Davies and is originally based on an unfinished manuscript by Jane Austen. The historical show stars Rose Williams and Theo James in the lead roles and is set during the Regency era. The shows intricate plot follows a young and naive heroine as she navigates the new seaside resort of Sanditon. If you have run out of episodes of Sanditon and are looking something similar to watch, here’s a list of 5 shows like Sanditon.

Read | Manushi Chhillar shares her favourite quotes from Pride and Prejudice by Jane Austen

What to watch after Sanditon?

Bridgerton

Source: Bridgerton (Instagram)

Bridgerton is a new Netflix drama that was released on December 25. The show is based on the best selling novel by American Julia Quinn. Bridgerton is a period drama set in the competitive world of London’s high society. On the show, young adults and adolescents are thrust into the high society when they are of age to find a suitable mate and tie the knot. Created by Chris Van Dusen and produced by Shonda Rhimes, the show revolves around Regency London high society's Ton during the season, when debutantes are presented at court. They are thereafter introduced and initiated into high society.

Read | Bridgerton cast: A list of all the actors and the roles they play

Downtown Abbey

Source: Still from Downtown Abbey (Amazon Prime)

Downton Abbey is probably one of the most well-known and best tv shows in recent years. The show became so popular that, a film adaptation was created to continue the series. Over the course of six seasons of the show as well as the movie, the story revolves around the lives of the aristocratic Crawley family between 1912 and 1926, beginning after the sinking of the RMS Titanic.

Belgravia

Source: Belgravia (Instagram)

Belgravia brings with it all of the Bridgerton drama and scandal. The best part is that it’s even set in the same era as the latter. The Epix miniseries dives into the secrets of high society London and follows the journey of Trenchard family is invited to the Duchess of Richmond’s ball on the eve of the Battle of Waterloo.

Read | 5 Shows like 'Bridgerton': Here's a list of shows to watch if you loved the show

The Spanish Princess

Source: The Spanish Princess (Instagram)

Philippa Gregory’s historical novels became an inspiration for many of Starz’s period dramas, one of which is The Spanish Princess. The show is based on two: The King’s Curse and The Constant Princess. The Spanish Princess narrates the fascinating tale of the teenaged Catherine of Aragon, princess of Spain. She was promised the British throne when she was a child and as she becomes a teenager, she tracks off to England to meet her long-betrothed Prince Albert. However, when he suddenly dies, she directs her focus on his younger brother, Henry, Duke of York.

Read | 'Bridgerton' Ending Explained: Who Is Lady Whistledown In The Show? Find Out

Gentleman Jack

Source: Gentleman Jack (Instagram)

Gentleman Jack is one of the few historical dramas shows that is based on a real story. The show is based on a real-life landowner, diarist, and industrialist Anne Lister, who is known to have documented most of the details of her daily life in diaries. These diaries now serve as the basis for this BBC One-HBO joint production.

Read | 'Bridgerton' Book Series In Order: See A Complete List Of All The Books In Drama Series

In the series, we see that Anne is headed to Halifax, West Yorkshire to the ancestral home that she recently inherited from her uncle. Anne has already subverted society’s expectations to be a proper lady through her all-black garments, but she now desires to reopen the family coal mines. Anne then pursues a romance with another woman – and records all the intimacies of their relationships using a secret code in her diaries.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.