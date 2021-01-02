How Many Episodes Are There In 'Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina' Season 4? Find Out

Netflix’s Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is an American supernatural horror show that has gained a lot of popularity in the past few years. Developed by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa for Netflix, the series is based on the Archie comic book series of the same name. The show is centred around the Archie Comics character Sabrina Spellman, portrayed by Kiernan Shipka. Recently Netflix released the fourth season of the show. Find out, “How many episodes are there in Chilling Adventures of Sabrina season 4?”

How many episodes are there in Chilling Adventures of Sabrina season 4?

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina season 4 has eight episodes. All these episodes were released on Netflix in one go. Hence, fans can enjoy a great binge-watch session. Here’s a list of all Chilling Adventures of Sabrina episodes

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina episodes

Episode 1: Chapter Twenty-nine: The Eldritch Dark

Episode 2: Chapter Thirty: The Uninvited

Episode 3: Chapter Thirty-one: The Weird

Episode 4: Chapter Thirty-two: The Imp of the perverse

Episode 5: Chapter Thirty-three: Deus Ex-Machina

Episode 6: Chapter Thirty-four: The Returned

Episode 7: Chapter Thirty-five: The Endless

Episode 8: Chapter Thirty-six: At the Mountains of Madness

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Cast list

A report on the show’s IMDb page reveals that alongside Kiernan Shipka, the show also stars Ross Lynch, Lucy Davis, Chance Perdomo, Michelle Gomez, Jaz Sinclair, Tati Gabrielle, Adeline Rudolph, Lachlan Watson, Gavin Leatherwood, Richard Coyle, and Miranda Otto. It was originally in development during September 2017 at The CW. The show was intended to be a companion series to Riverdale. However, in December 2017, the project was moved to Netflix.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina season 4 on Netflix Plot

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina season 1 was released in October 2018. The show has wrapped the story with its season4. The official synopsis of the show reads:

As Sabrina prepares for a spellbinding showcase, Susie embraces a series of new beginnings, and Ms Wardwell finds greater purpose at Baxter High.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina review

On Rotten Tomatoes, part four has an approval rating of 77% in Audience score. On its IMDb page, the show has an average rating of 7.19/10. Here's what fans on Twitter thought about the new season.

sabrina’s last moments alive were focused on nick. the last scene of the show is nabrina. they really went âœ¨chilling adventures of nabrinaâœ¨ — claire is broken | caos spoilers (@sunsetnabrina) December 31, 2020

Ya know what hurts me about chilling adventures of sabrina is that theres supposed to be a continuation from part 4 and at least 10 more episodes but netflix said no you go sufferðŸ™‚ *bread in french* pic.twitter.com/CpubuspYHv — J â· (@soapwithluv) January 1, 2021

I stayed up until 3 am and FOR WHAT? To be disappointed by the society where chilling adventures of sabrina part 5 does not eXIST’ pic.twitter.com/m1nXbQLigm — J â· (@soapwithluv) January 1, 2021

So I just finished watching the series finale of The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and not gonna lie I cried my eyes out — Aria (@Aria_Tano) December 31, 2020

