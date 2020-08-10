Goldie Hawn's Latest IG Video Is All About How To Make Household Chores Fun; Watch

American actor Goldie Hawn even at 74 is known for her positive vibe and energy. Many times the actor made her fans laugh with her antics on Instagram. Recently, she danced and sang while doing the dishes and fans cannot get enough of this hearty video. Here's what this is about.

Goldie Hawn inspires people to have fun during house chores

Goldie Hawn's new video on Instagram seems to be a masterclass for her fans on how to make housework fun. While washing dishes at her kitchen sink, the First Wives Club actor danced and sang in a loud voice as OutKast’s Hey Ya! played at full volume. Her dance routine seemed more like a cardio workout complete with dirty dishes and sponge as props.

Goldie Hawn's partner, Kurt Russel also makes a brief cameo in her fun video. Even Kurt's son, Boston makes an appearance in Goldie's video. He also dances along with Goldie for some time.

In the Instagram video, Goldie Hawn is dressed in black leggings, black tank top and blue sneakers. She also has a few pieces of jewellery on to accessorize her home/workout outfit. Adding a caption to the post, Goldie wrote, "Washing dishes doesn’t have to be a chore, it can be a dance! ðŸ’ƒðŸ¼ It’s all up to us â¤ï¸ðŸ½". Take a look:

Many people reacted with hearts and emojis on Goldie Hawn's video. The list also includes her daughter Kate Hudson and famous friends like Diane Keaton, Lisa Rinna and more. Check out their comments here:

Previously, Goldie Hawn had also danced to Dua Lipa's Physical, Earth, Wind & Fire's Sing a Song and more. Goldie played Dua Lipa's song in the background while she jumped on the trampoline. In the caption to the video, she also thanked the singer for giving her the perfect 'trampoline playlist', "My crazy @mindup mindful movement for today. Dance, jump and twirl like nobody’s watching â¤ï¸ðŸ’ƒðŸ¼â£â£ and thanks @dualipa for the best addition to my trampoline playlist!ðŸ˜˜". Take a look:

