Aakash Gupta Announces 'Comedy Premiere League' On Netflix & Fans Cant Keep Calm

Amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, online entertainment portals are trying their best to keep the audiences busy. Now, Netflix is all set to come up with a new reality show featuring 16 well-known names from the comic community of India. Content creator and comedian Aakash Gupta teased fans with the news of the upcoming show using Instagram on Wednesday, March 3.

Netflix’s new comedy show

While announcing that he will soon feature in Netlfix’s upcoming show, The Comedy Premier League, Aakash Gupta explained that he is ‘extremely’ excited. Sharing further details about the show, the comedian said that 16 artists like him will join forces and put up tough completion to each other to win the coveted crown of the show. While making the announcement, he also shared a group picture of all the 16 contestants who will take part in the new show. Take a look at it:

NETFLIX AND LAUGHS, CHUCKLES AND GIGGLES! I’m excited to announce that I will soon be on a Netflix show, THE COMEDY PREMIER LEAGUE, where 16 comedians join forces and go head to head vying to win the coveted crown. Quick question? Is it too early to practice my victory dance or should I keep my moves ready just in case?

As soon as the announcement surfaced on the photo-sharing application, fans of the comedian flooded the post with congratulatory messages for him. Many wished to watch his signature dance moves with others left intrigued about the upcoming show. Talking about the show, it is yet unclear when the comic series will begin streaming on the OTT platform. Details and other updates will soon be announced by the OTT giant officially.

Users also noticed the presence of Prajakta Koli in the group picture and asked if even she will be a part of the show. For the unversed, Prajakta Koli is an influencer and content creator, however, she doesn’t have any connection with being a comedian. Hence, netizens want to eagerly know if Prajakta Koli will unleash a whole new side with this upcoming show. Here’s taking a quick look at how fans are reacting online:

