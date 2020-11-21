Aamir Ali Reveals How He Prepped For His Role In 'Naxalbari' Amid The COVID-19 Pandemic

Popular television actor Aamir Ali recently took the internet by storm after he unveiled the first-look poster from the upcoming Zee5 Original Naxalbari. When the highly-lauded trailer of Naxalbari was released, a lot of popular faces were seen in it, but Amir Ali's introduction to the cast was a surprise for netizens. Otherwise known for his comical roles in several television shows, Aamir will be essaying a never-played-before character of a headstrong industrialist which marks his debut in the digital world.

Aamir Ali spills the beans about what went into prepping for his 'Naxalbari' role

Sarabhai vs Sarabhai fame Aamir Ali is all set to impress the audience yet again with his never-seen-before avatar as Keshwani in the upcoming Zee5 series titled Naxalbari. Shedding more details about his role in the series, a spokesperson of Aamir quoted him saying, "'I play an industrialist who is a go-getter, headstrong & may appear to be insensitive to his surroundings. But what can be intriguing is you'll never know the why behind what he does which makes it more interesting." The 43-year-old also hinted at a mystery angle to Naxalbari as he added, "I cannot talk much about it which takes away the mystery element. For that, you have to watch the show. It is a show that was entirely shot in the peak of the pandemic & we are so proud of it & we hope to create history".

Talking about how he prepped for his role in the web-series amid the COVID-19 pandemic, he stated, "Everything about Keswani pushed me to work on myself harder. In the midst of Covid, I went & sat through my acting workshops to get this particular character right". The film and television actor also expressed playing a role like Keshwani for the first time ever in his career as he concluded saying, "It is something I have never done before and it wasn't easy. This will be my first web show and I'm giving it all that I got, probably a lot more". Meanwhile, Zee5's Naxalbari release is scheduled on November 28, 2020.

Watch the trailer of 'Naxalbari' on YouTube below:

(With Inputs: PR)

