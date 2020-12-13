Aamir Ali Reveals The 'random' Question Asked By His Mother After Watching 'Naxalbari'

Aamir Ali is currently enjoying the success and positive reviews of his recently released web series, Naxalbari. The actor played a grey role in the action crime thriller. Talking about the same, Aamir Ali recently shared that his mother had a strange request after watching him in Naxalbari. Read further for more details.

Aamir Ali's mother makes a strange request

Aamir Ali, who stays with his mother in Mumbai, shared that he didn't expect his mother to watch his web series. However, like every mother, Ali's mother was also proud of her son and binge-watched his show. After watching the series, the actor's mother had quite a strange request.

Talking about the same, Aamir Ali said, "She loved me in the glasses I wore for the show & she randomly asked me if I could put them on & suggested a change of look would do me good". He further added, "I was taken aback by this reaction. But I happily obliged & I sometimes wear those glasses while running errands". Not only Aamir's mother but the audience was also impressed by the actor's look. He said, "I'm thrilled with the feedback coming in, especially for my look. I can now try and be more experimental with my looks".

In the past, Aamir Ali has appeared in comedy and chocolate boy roles. As per critics, Amber Keswani in Naxalbari is gaining momentum by the hour. A section of fans and netizens had also compared Aamir Ali's look to the Spanish heartthrob from Money Heist, the professor & are finding mysterious similarities between the shows.

More about 'Naxalbhari'

Naxalbari cast also features Rajeev Khandelwal, Tina Dutta, Sreejita De, Satyadeep Misra, Shakti Anand, Narayani Shastri and many others. The action crime thriller was released on OTT platform ZEE5. The story of the series revolves around STF agent Raghav. He goes on a secret mission to diminish the return of a Naxal rebellion in Gadchiroli. However, the secret mission becomes personal when Raghav starts uncovering the larger plan of the uprising. Watch the trailer of Aamir Ali's web series Naxalbari.

Naxalbhari's trailer

