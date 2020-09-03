'Aashram' Web Series Shooting Location; Know Where The Bobby Deol Starrer Was Filmed

Aashram is a web series that features actor Bobby Deol in the lead role. It released on August 28, 2020, on MX Player. Deol plays a self-proclaimed Godman Kashipur Waale Baba Nirala in the show and the cast also includes Aaditi Pohankar, Anupriya Goenka, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Adhyayan Suman, and Darshan Kumaar in prominent roles. Read ahead to know about the show's filming location:

Ashram shooting locations

The Bobby Deol starrer was shot in Ayodhya and Lucknow, and the whole shoot was completed within two months as per director Prakash Jha. Ayodhya and Lucknow are cities in UP, and the Purvanchal region is being preffered for shoot locations lately. Multiple shootings are being done in Benaras, Lucknow, Allahabad, Jaunpur, Gorakhpur, and Faizabad.

About Aashram

The series is a fictional take on the many self-proclaimed godmen that have existed in India. We see Aaditi Pohankar, Anupriya Goenka, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Adhyayan Suman, Darshan Kumaar, Vikram Kocchar, and Sachin Shroff play other crucial roles in the series alongside Deol.

The plot revolves around Baba Nirala who seems like a kind-hearted person running an Ashram with his close friend Bhopa Bhai. The duo helps Dalits that are suffering because of the caste system. The lavish Ashram is run smoothly as the businessmen and politicians send heavy donations. Further the story unfolds secrets about Baba Nirala and the truth behind the charitable stance as a skeleton is dugout at a construction site and evidence links to the Ashram. The Ashram is then investigated by cops Ujagar Singh and Sadhu, forensic expert Dr. Natasha and reporter Tinka Singh.

