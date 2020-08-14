'Abhay 2' Review: Netizens Hail Kunal Kemmu Starrer As 'hard-hitting'

Actor Kunal Kemmu’s much-anticipated series Abhay 2 has left fans and netizens stunned as it finally released on ZEE5 on August 14, 2020. The show premiered a few hours ago and fans have flooded the OTT platform with positive reviews asking everyone to watch the much-awaited series. Unresolved issues along with some new twists have made audiences watch Abhay 2 with much excitement.

Taking to Twitter, netizens expressed how excited and stunned they were while watching the actor weave his magic on the screen. Netizens have all praised the show for its storyline and acting skills. They have been lauding Kunal and the rest of the team for their gripping performance. They have gone on to trend #Abhay2onZEE5 and #Abhay2 giving their reactions and reviews about the show.

One of the users wrote, “#AbhayOnZEE5 well-done @ChunkyThePanday @kunalkemmu really well done. Great role all actors”. While the other one wrote, “One word for Abhay Pratap Singh is top-notch Growing heart #AbhayOnZEE5” Check out Abhay 2 review by Twitterati below.

One word for abhay pratap singh is top notch 💗#AbhayOnZEE5 — Captain Dark Knight (@RahulRai8055) August 14, 2020

#AbhayOnZEE5 Actor Kunal Kemmu is ruling the digital world, with his Lootcase hitting all the right notes with the audience, the actor is all geared up with the second season of web-series Abhay. The trailer is out and this one is hard-hitting! — SniperDM MUSIC (@SniperdmYT) August 14, 2020

#AbhayOnZEE5 Seen the first two episodes, it still at that level where first season discontinued it! Mastam mast! @ZEE5Premium @kunalkemmu — Dr. Himanshu Sharma (@pharaohanshu) August 14, 2020

#AbhayOnZEE5 well done @ChunkyThePanday @kunalkemmu really well done

Great role all actors — Ajay Grover (@AjayGrover29) August 14, 2020

About Abhay 2 plot

Abhay is a crime thriller drama series released on the Zee 5 OTT Platform. The first season of the series was premiered on 7 February 2019 and received immense critical acclaim and appreciation from fans and viewers. The web-series featured Kunal Kemmu, Elnaaz Norouzi, and Sandeepa Dhar as lead characters.

Inspired by the true events, the show''s first season plot revolved around a very bright and articulate police officer, Abhay Pratap Singh, who has set out to save the lives of innocent people in the dark and violent world of crime while also struggling with his own demons. The first season of the show was made up of eight episodes.

As for Abhay 2 plot, Kunal Kemmu will be seen reprising his role as Abhay Pratap Singh, a character who understands criminal mindsets. It has also reported that Abhay 2 will have more merciless crimes than in the previous season. The season is titled Abhay 2 and the cast includes Kunal Kemmu, Ram Kapoor and Chunky Panday in pivotal roles. Directed by Ken Ghosh, the much-anticipated series, Abhay 2, premiered on August 14, 2020, exclusively on Zee 5. Watch the trailer below.

