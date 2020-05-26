'Paatal Lok's' Hathoda Tyagi Was In Aamir Khan's 'Rang De Basanti' & Fans Are Shook

Paatal Lok’s Abhishek Banerjee has been making headlines for his powerful performance in the drama-thriller series.The actor has gained a lot of popularity ever since the show premiered on Amazon Prime. But, did you know that the actor who is gaining love from fans as Hatoda Tyagi has worked with Aamir Khan as well?

When Abhishek Banerjee worked with Aamir Khan

The actor who has done many films and series in the past was seen in a supporting role in the film Rang De Basanti. The actor had portrayed the role of a student who auditions at the college campus. Old pictures of the actor from the film have been surfaced on social media.

In the old pictures, Abhishek Banerjee’s character is seen saying a dialogue. He says the dialogue, “I have dedicated my life to the freedom of this nation”. Check out the post below.

On my nth view of RDB spotting Abhishek Bannerjee, knew this but had forgotten. RDB came out in 2006, the struggle these ppl undergo. pic.twitter.com/EBSZw34Iab — आत्मनिर्भर PratsD ! (@pratsd) May 25, 2020

Fan reactions

When fans saw the post, they started sharing the picture on social media. Some fans said that the movie came out in 2006 and applauded his struggle in the industry. Some fans marked how they had seen the movie so many times, but never knew Hatoda Tyagi was the same actor.

Hathoda Tyagi auditioning for the role of Bhagat Singh! https://t.co/WcX0Xxmb27 — TheFilmyFunda (@funda_filmy) May 26, 2020

Early career of Abhishek Banerjee

Abhishek Banerjee started his career with Delhi theatre. The actor was seen in Rang De Basanti in a small role. The actor later moved to Mumbai to pursue his acting career. In Mumbai, he worked in Knock Out as casting director in the year 2010.

Apart from that, the actor has worked in several other films such as No One Killed Jessica, The Dirty Picture, Soul in Sand and many more. However, he came into prominence after his supporting role in Stree. Later he went on to work in movies like Kalank, Arjun Patiala, Dream Girl and Bala. Besides these, he has also worked for TVF Pitchers, Mirzapur and Typewriter.

Abhishek Banerjee’s portrayal in Paatal Lok gained a lot of appreciation from fans and critics alike. Paatal Lok is a crime thriller web series and stars actors like Jaideep Ahlawat, Gul Panag, Neeraj Kabi, Swastika Mukherjee along with Abhishek Banerjee. In Paatal Lok, he has portrayed the role of Hathoda Tyagi in the series.The series has been well received by fans and critics and has been garnering applaud from all nook and corners.

On the work front, the actor had recently announced that he will be seen next in an upcoming series, Kaali 2. The show will mark his Bengali debut of the actor. The show will premiere on Zee5.

