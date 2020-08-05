Abhishek Banerjee Reveals He Developed A Fear Of Auditions Following Several Rejections

Gaining widespread recognition after essaying the role of Hathoda Tyagi in Paatal Lok, casting director-actor Abhishek Banerjee has undeniably carved a niche for himself in the Hindi film industry. From taking up small or supporting roles in several Bollywood films to becoming a sought-after actor of the digital world, Banerjee has surely come a long way. However, in an interview with a leading daily, the 32-year-old revealed that he stopped giving auditions and was scared of even walking into an audition room during his late 20s because he was rejected many times.

Also Read | 'Paatal Lok’s' Abhishek Banerjee Explains Benefits Of Being An Outsider In The Industry

Abhishek revealed he was 'living a different life' till 'TVF Pitchers'

Abhishek Banerjee's career catapulted after his exemplary performances in films like Stree, Dream Girl and Bala. However, Banerjee became a household name after starring in several digital projects, including Humorously Yours, Mirzapur and Paatal Lok to name a few. He loves the OTT era and wants to focus on acting without getting bothered about the film's box office collection. The actor, who had once developed the fear of auditioning after being rejected several times, has more than half-a-dozen projects now in his kitty.

Also Read | 'Paatal Lok' Actor Abhishek Banerjee Opens Up About His Character Hathoda Tyagi

During his interview with the daily, Abhishek Banerjee recollected his days of struggle and shared how his self-confidence helped him keep grinding harder. Talking about his struggling days, Banerjee said that every time he used to get rejected in an audition, he used to brush it under the carpet thinking it's 'their loss'. The Mirzapur actor also revealed that he used to always consider himself a good actor.

However, his belief started shaking in his late 20s after he was been rejected several times. The actor shared that he stopped giving auditions and was terrified of even entering the auditions because of the rejections he had faced earlier. He expressed how traumatic it was for him as he went on to put on a lot of weight and stopped taking care of himself, living in a different life. But, he also shed some light on how things drastically changed for him after TVF Pitchers happened to him.

Also Read | Abhishek Banerjee Opens Up About His Role In The Series 'Paatal Lok'; Read Here

Elaborating more about the same, he stated that one scene from the show received immense love from the masses and that's what made him believe in himself again. Abhishek added that he started the process of audition again and taking up short films. He concluded saying he refused to give up and told himself that he needs to keep working at it and eventually succeeded at doing it.

Also Read | 'Pataal Lok' Fame Abhishek Banerjee Is Ready To Make His Debut In Bengali Series 'Kaali 2'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.