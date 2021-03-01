Abhishek Upmanyu Calls 'delusion' More Severe Than COVID; Narrates Funny Incident

Indian standup comedian, Abhishek Upmanyu recently took to his Instagram handle to share a reel of him narrating an incident that took place in his life. Fans and followers have been reacting and commenting with humorous statements on Abhishek Upmanyu's video. The comedian sarcastically captioned the video as 'Corona se badi bimari' which means a more severe disease than COVID-19. Here's what he has posted.

Abhishek Upmanyu's 'Corona se badi bimari'

Upmanyu in his video said that while he was sitting in his car when a boy clicked his photograph on his phone across the window. He asked the boy to take his permission before capturing him while the boy replied by asking him to pay a fine of Rs 200 for not wearing a mask amid the global pandemic. The comedian then said that he is suffering from a more severe disease than COVID-19, and that's 'delusion.' Here's his video.

Within a few hours, Abhishek Upmanyu's Instagram video garnered several hilarious reactions and comments. His Instagram followers have been dropping humorous comments since the reel was up, with more than 140k likes. From Bollywood movies' jokes to statements from viral content, everything can be read in the comment section of the post. Here's what his Instagram followers have written.

Abhishek Upmanyu is one of the most well-known Indian stand-up comedians and YouTubers with over 3.15 million subscribers on YouTube and 900k followers on Instagram. The 30-year-old started his career in standup comedy in the year 2016 with his first YouTube video 'Indian Insults and Comebacks'. He gained popularity with two of his comedy shows titled 'Thoda Saaf Bol' and 'Jealous of Sabjiwala'. Since then, Upmanyu has performed on several national and international platforms.

In one of his latest Instagram videos, he showcased his talent of 'singing' any song on mouth-organ. The comedian with his humour garnered thousands of likes and comments on the video. The caption of the video reads "Resharing coz this is my only work I am proud of and think deserves to be seen more". Here's his video.

