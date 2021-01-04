AC Bonifacio All Set To Appear In 'Riverdale', Posts Video On Instagram

Andree Camille or AC Bonifacio is a well-known dancer hailing from Canada. She has taken part in various reality shows, showcasing her talent in singing and dancing. The news has just surfaced that she will now be making an appearance in the upcoming Riverdale season 5. The dancer has recently posted a video on her Instagram account about this new development, in which she was seen to be busy at work. Have a look at her Instagram post giving an insight of becoming a part of Riverdale and the reaction of her fans.

AC Bonifacio all set to appear in Riverdale season 5, posts a video on Instagram

AC Bonifacio is known for her dancing skills, which is likely one of the major factors behind her casting in the upcoming season of Riverdale. Riverdale is popular among the younger generation of viewers, and with AC Bonifacio being popular among the target audience, the makers seem to have considered her the best option for casting in the show. The dancer posted a video in which she appears to be having a dance battle with one of the major characters of the show, Cheryl Blossom. She wrote in the caption of her Instagram post, “here's my page 1/365 submission :) startin off the year right w a lil sneak peek to #Riverdale Season 5!”.

Her fans on social media seemed to be thrilled on seeing her as a part of the Riverdale cast. They started commenting on her post expressing their excitement and started congratulating her, saying that she deserves to get this opportunity. While there is no idea about her character in the show and where exactly her inclusion in the plot stands, her fans seem to be more than happy for her to just be included in this popular series.

AC Bonifacio first came into the limelight for winning the dance contest in the show Dance Kids in 2016. She had also appeared in The Ellen DeGeneres Show along with having performed alongside famous pop star Ariana Grande during the latter’s tour in Canada. She is also a popular icon on Youtube and other social media.

