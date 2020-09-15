'Riverdale' Season 5 Restarts Production In Vancouver

Riverdale is one of the most popular American teen drama series on Netflix. Having characters based on the Archie comics, Riverdale has successfully created a huge fan-base for itself. Riverdale shut down its production in mid-March, while it was in the middle of the fourth season that had to be cut short due to the global pandemic. But, the series is officially back in production for its fifth season in Vancouver. Read further ahead to know more.

Riverdale season 5 is officially back in production

The fifth season of Riverdale has fans waiting and excited as it finally goes into production. Recently, on August 14, 2020, the creator of the series, Roberto Aguirre Sacasa took to his official Instagram handle to share a group picture of the cast of the series to make the announcement. Sharing a picture of himself with Camila Mendes, Lili Reinhart, Madelaine Petsch, Cole Sprouse and Drew Ray Tanner, Roberto Aguirre Sacasa captioned the picture, “After fourteen days of quarantining 🇨🇦 and months of prep, #Riverdale Season 5 starts shooting tomorrow. Spent the night in the bubble, reminiscing with these lovely people and celebrating @lilireinhart 24th birthday 🎂 How time flies. Looking forward to seeing the rest of the gang this week. Here we go....🚀🔥👩‍👦‍👦👀🚢🌊🐍💋👠💍🕸🍔🧗🏻‍♂️🏆🎰🎲🚑🚧🎢☠️”.

Many fans were wondering why KJ Apa, who plays the character of Archie Andrews on the show was missing from the post shared earlier. To add to the excitement, Roberto Aguirre Sacasa again took to his official Instagram handle to share a candid picture of KJ Apa standing shirtless in front of the camera frame. Roberto Aguirre Sacasa captioned the post, “Annnnnd #Riverdale is back. First scene up of Season 5: Archie in a steam room. Even in a Covid world, some things never change...🔥👀🏆💋❤️”.

As the production of Riverdale has resumed, the cast and crew of the series are working under strict Covid safety guidelines that have been established by the officials in British Columbia. According to the measures outlined by the officials, the actors must self-isolate themselves for two weeks before shooting, and the cast and crew of the series must maintain proper social distance from each other. Another guideline that has been set is that the PPE must be worn when other preventative steps are not possible.

