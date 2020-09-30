'Riverdale' Season 5 Will Star Erinn Westbrook As The Series Regular? Read Details

Riverdale is one of the most popular American teen drama series that streams on Netflix. Having characters based on the Archie comics, Riverdale has successfully created a huge fan-base for itself. The show recently resumed its production for its fifth season in Vancouver. However, apart from that, there has been another update that fans are to be excited about. According to reports, the show will star Erinn Westbrook as the new face in Riverdale.

According to the Deadline, Erinn Westbrook will join the cast of the CW’s Riverdale as a new series regular for the upcoming fifth season. It is also reported that the Erinn will play the role of Tabitha Tate, who is the granddaughter of Pop Tate. It was also revealed that she will be going to Riverdale to take over Pop's Chock'lit Shoppe in hopes of breaking the famous meal, even as the city around her struggles to survive.

Also read | Who Is Camila Mendes Dating? Read More About This 'Riverdale' Star's Love Life

Riverdale season 5 is officially back in production

Riverdale's fifth season has fans waiting and anxious as it finally goes into production. Recently, on August 14, 2020, the producer of the series, Roberto Aguirre Sacasa, took to Instagram to post a group photo of the cast of the series and to make the announcement. In the picture, once can notice Camila Mendes, Lili Reinhart, Madelaine Petsch, Cole Sprouse and Drew Ray Tanner and Roberto Aguirre Sacasa striking a pose and are all-smiles to the camera.

Along with the picture he also wrote, “After fourteen days of quarantining 🇨🇦 and months of prep, #Riverdale Season 5 starts shooting tomorrow. Looking forward to seeing the rest of the gang this week. Here we go…” And as Riverdale's production resumed, the cast and crew of the series worked in compliance with the strict safety rules laid down by officials in British Columbia. Take a look.

Also read | 'Riverdale' Season 5 Restarts Production In Vancouver

Riverdale cast

KJ Apa gained his fan following after having starred in the popular 'Riverdale' sequence. There are a number of other famous actors in the series who have gained prominence by acting in the show. Actors such as Cole Sprouse, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Marisol Nichols and many others have significant roles to play in the season. The next season is scheduled to air in January 2021.

Also read | 'Riverdale' Star KJ Apa Shows The New Normal 'before Every Take Of A Make-out Scene'

Also read | Cole Sprouse Confirms Break-up With 'Riverdale' Co-star Lili Reinhart On Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.