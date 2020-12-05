Adam Sandler's Movies Watched By People For 2 Billion Hours On Netflix; See Details

Actor Adam Sandler has had a fullfiling year as many of his movies were released on the streaming giant Netflix. He has been a part of several Netflix originals movies that have gone on to become huge commercial successes as well. Recently, it was revealed that Adam Sandler’s movies have been watched by people for a collective of two billion hours. Read ahead to know more.

Adam Sandler’s movies on Netflix

According to a report by Screenrant, it has been revealed that people have watched Adam Sandler’s movies for a massive two billion hours. It has also been reported that Adam acquired $41 million between June 2019 and June 2020. A huge chunk of this remuneration is attributed to his partnership with Netflix. The Ridiculous 6 which released in 2015 was the first of Adam Sandler's movies on Netflix.

The report also said that Adam first signed the deal with Netflix in 2015 which was renewed again in January. This confirms that Sandler will continue to be a part of Netflix original movies. The Ridiculous 6, Murder Mystery and Hubie Halloween are some of the most popular Adam Sanderl’s movies on Netflix.

This data comes after it was announced that Hubie Halloween was one of the most-watched Adam Sander’s movies on Netflix in the United States. It ranked second to the popular Polish movie 365 Days.

You Don’t Mess With The Zohan which starred Sandler and released in 2008 grossed for about $22 million worldwide. His Bedtime Stories followed the same course. The movie released in 2009 and was made on the budget of $80 million. The movie went on to gross around $212 million worldwide. Some of the other popular movies of Adam Sandler are The Do Over, The Week Of, Anger Management and Just Go With It.

This trend holds true for most of his movies as they budgeted on a similar scale. Netflix is a platform that has a variety of content and caters to all age groups as well. This allows old-school movies to dare as well for the demographics who do not prefer to watch sci-fi or horror or romance all the time.

