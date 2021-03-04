Aditi Rao Hydari Shares BTS Video With Her Makeup Artist On Train Platform | Watch

Bollywood actor Aditi Rao Hydari was recently seen in the Netflix film, The Girl on the Train. The actor was seen playing the role of Nusrat John in the film. She recently shared a BTS video from the sets of The Girl on the Train. She was tagged in the video by her makeup artist Kyanna.

Aditi Rao Hydari reveals who the real monster is

Aditi Rao Hydari was recently tagged by her makeup artist Kyanna in a BTS video. They were sitting at the railway station where the shot was being taken. In the video, she was busy listening to the song Aahista when Aditi kept bothering her like a little monster. She asked her fans who the real monster was. Aditi wore a floral printed kurta and kept peeking into the screen. Take a look at Aditi Rao Hydari's Instagram story.

More about The Girl on The Train

The Girl on the Train cast features Parineeti Chopra, Aditi Rao Hydari in the lead roles. It also features Kirti Kulhari, Avinash Tiwary and Tota Roy Chowdhury in pivotal roles. The mystery thriller film is directed by Ribhu Dasgupta. The plot of the film features Parineeti as an alcoholic who has a troubled marriage and gets a divorce. The film is based on the book written by British author Paula Hawkins in 2015 of the same name. The film was shot in London and the railway station shots were taken at the Mid-Norfolk Railway.

A sneak peek into Aditi Rao Hydari's Instagram

Aditi shared a snippet of her film on her Instagram handle. Her character Nusrat's leads a perfect life according to Parineeti's Meera Kapoor. However, she has her own set of lies which makes her imperfect. In the video, her character goes missing after she says that she wants to change her present. She asked her fans if the life of the girl on the balcony with her husband is perfect. She also shared a video of Meera being investigated. She keeps lying to hide the truth about Nusrat. Aditi wrote that one lie is never enough to hide a secret. Take a look at the videos here.

