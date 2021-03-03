Where To Watch The Girl On The Train? Know All Details Here

The Girl on the Train is an official Hindi adaptation of the best seller book and Hollywood movie of the same name that stars Parineeti Chopra, Aditi Rao Hydari and Kriti Kulhari in the lead roles. The film follows an alcoholic lawyer Mira Kapoor (Chopra) who unexpectedly gets involved in a missing person's (Hydari) case. Unable to trust her own memory, Mira decides to get on board with the case and do an investigation of her own. The movie can be categorised as a mystery thriller. Read to know where to watch The Girl on the Train:

Where to watch The Girl on the Train?

The Girl on the Train also had to face the fate of resorting to a digital release due to the dynamic nature of the lockdown guidelines. The movie had already been shot in 2019 and was initiated for a 2020 release. After plenty of push-and-pulls in dates that would suit a theatrical release, the movie's distribution rights were finally bought by Netflix and was released on February 26, 2021. If the movie decides to follow the typical nature of theatre first following a cable release, there is a good chance of it releasing on one of the popular cable channels a month or two later.

The Girl on the Train, more or less, follows the same storyline as the one in the book but has also taken some creative liberty in making it more Bollywood-friendly. The movie also includes a song sung by the lead actress Parineeti Chopra named "Matlabi Yaariyan". The movie was received with mixed reviews from fans and critics alike.

Some compared the movie to its Hollywood counterpart and criticised it for dramatising the plot. Actor Rachel White also gave her two cents, pointing out that the stereotypical manner in which a depressed alcoholic woman is portrayed was unnecessary. But another set of crowd encouraged people to appreciate Parineeti's performance and the idea of a women-led film. The movie, however, also had to face illegal leaks from popular sites like Filmzilla that may have incurred a huge amount of loss in revenue and viewership to the makers.

Just finished watching #PaulaHawkins #TheGirlOnTheTrain Bollywood adaption starting @ParineetiChopra Directed By @ribhudasgupta for @NetflixIndia and what a fantastic ride wow with hard-hiting suspense that is jaw breaking what a performance from the characters bravo ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ pic.twitter.com/JIaUEDxnfj — Surjit Reads And Recommends (@surjitparekh615) February 26, 2021

REVEW: #TheGirlOnTheTrain’s final twist may frankly give author Paula Hawkins a heart palpitation for creating something that lends itself so easily to the Bollywoodization of suspense. Here’s @reelreptile’s take on the #Netflix filmhttps://t.co/TlPntY9LtJ — Film Companion (@FilmCompanion) February 26, 2021

