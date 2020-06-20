'Lalbazaar' Web Series Cast: All You Need To Know About The Hrishitaa Bhatt starrer

Zee5's exclusive crime thriller Lalbazaar premiered on the over-the-top streaming platform yesterday, i.e. June 19, 2020. The story of this web-series revolves around a group of Kolkata Police's dedicated cops who embark on a journey to eradicate crime and corruption from the city. However, a prostitute's death opens up a set of new challenges for them including cold killers and ruthless ruffians.

The crime-thriller is helmed by Bengali director Sayantan Ghosal and written by Rangan Chakravarty. Lalbazaar boasts of a stellar star cast including Hrishita Bhatt, Kaushik Sen, Gaurav Chakrabarty, Sabyasachi Chakrabarty, Sauraseni Maitra in pivotal roles. Thus, read to know about the entire cast of Lalbaazar web series in detail:

Kaushik Sen as Suranjan Sen

Kaushik Sen is a film, television and theatre actor from Kolkata who plays the protagonist Suranjan Sen in Lalbazaar. Kaushik as Suranjan plays the role of an Assistant Commissioner who is in his forties. Suranjan, who is separated from his wife, stays in a live-in relationship with a television news anchor and is highly respected by his team.

Hrishitaa Bhatt as Maya Ghosal

The actor-model Hrishitaa Bhatt essays the role of Maya Ghoshal in the cop-drama. Hrishitaa as Maya plays the character of Surajan's lover, who is a television news anchor and is in her thirties. However, her concept of love is different from the usual possessive type and believes In giving Suranjan his space.

Dibyendu Bhattacharya as Abbas Gazi

The film and television actor Dibyendu Bhattacharya essays the role of Abbas Gazi in Lalbaazar. Dibyendu as Abbas plays the character of the mafia chief, who runs a big smuggling business across India, Bangladesh and Nepal. Abbas Gazi also trafficks women and runs brothels in the name running a business of loading and unloading at the Kolkata port.

Gaurav Chakrabarty as Shabir Ahmed

The popular Bengali actor Gaurav Chakrabarty plays the role of an honest O.C, Shabir Ahmed. Shabir lives with his wife, Nafisa, a 3-year-old daughter Sana and his mother in law. He gets involved in the murder of a sex-worker in the cop-drama.

Sauraseni Maitra as Meera Dasgupta

The Bengali model and actor Sauraseni Maitra plays the role of a young IPS trainee Meera Dasgupta, who under Suranjan. Sauraseni as Meera plays a feisty woman who suspects that Suranjan is sexist and thus does not give her any challenging assignments. However, her perception of him changes later and she goes on to become an ardent fan of Suranjan.

Subrat Dutta as Gaurav Dutta

Bollywood actor Subrat Dutta plays the suave villain Gaurav Datta who is DC of the Port areas, which is the centre of major criminal activities. Gaurav is the business partner of the mafia chief Abbas but does not act like a villain. However, his true colours start unveiling towards the climax of the web series.

Ronjini Chakraborty as Farzana

Actor Ronjini Chakraborty plays the role of a sex-worker Farzana, a feisty woman, who is a close associate of protagonist Suranjan in the web series. Farzana has the guts to take on Gaurav and Abbas by herself even though she lives in the heart of Watgunj. She is Babar's daughter, who was the right hand of officer Suranjan.

