Netflix Gives 'Money Heist' Twist To 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham', Fans Can't Keep Calm

A recent video uploaded by Netflix India on its Instagram account shows a crossover that nobody asked for. Ever wondered how your two favourite characters from two different countries will look like together? The video shows the two iconic characters- Poo from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and Professor from Money Heist.

Poo and the Professor

The very short video shows the very famous scene from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham where Poo is seen rating boys to take out with her on prom. The very first man that appears in the list is Denver from Money Heist, followed by Belin, Arturo and Professor. The video has been aptly captioned as, “The Professor is brilliant in all the 3 departments: good looks, good looks & good looks. #MoneyHeist #kabhiKhushiKabhieGham #CrossoversNobodyAskedFor”.

Uploaded as a 'Reels' video on Instagram, the video has garnered 177k likes and over 800 comments. One of the users who got upset on Berlin's rating wrote, "HOW DARE YOU RATE BERLIN 3?!". Another comment read, "Arturo is a character no one asked for". There were few comments to which Netflix replied. One user asked, “How much for Binod?”, to this Netflix replied, “10/10 no doubt!”. Another curious user asked, “Where is Rohan?”.

