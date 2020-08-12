'Money Heist' Actor Ursula Corbero Celebrates 31st Birthday With Her Pet Dog; See Pics

Money Heist fame Ursula Corbero, who played the character of Tokyo, turned a year older on August 11. Giving a sneak peek into her birthday celebration, she shared a few photographs on her Instagram wall. In the pictures, Ursula Corbero is seen enjoying the company of her furry pet dog.

While sporting a casual look for her birthday, she wore a blue-clour oversized t-shirt. She also made a middle partition of her hair and tied them in two-pony. She completed her birthday attire with a pair of white shoes. Instagramming the slideshow, Money Heist's Tokyo wrote a caption in Spanish, which meant, "Thank you / I'm turning 31 but could I turn 12 okay". Scroll down to take a look at her birthday post.

The birthday post managed to garner more than 2M likes (and is still counting) within a few hours. Many of her friends and followers flooded the comments section with birthday wishes. On the other side, Netflix Spanish also left a quirky response in the comment section as its comment read, "The 31 best carried? YES". Meanwhile, numerous fans wrote the Spanish term "Felicidades", which means congratulations, to wish her birthday.

'Money Heist' Season 5 details

Interestingly, the actor celebrated her birthday just a few days after the makers of La Casa de Papel confirmed that the series will bow down with season 5. The fifth and final season of the show was announced on Friday, July 31. Netflix took to Instagram and shared a broken Salvador Dalí mask picture, lying on the ground. Netflix ‘confirmed’ #MoneyHeist Season 5 as it wrote, "Do you have your mask ready? You’re going to need it one last time #MoneyHeist Season 5, confirmed”, in the caption.

Reportedly, the final season of the Netflix series will have 10 episodes. From the first season of Money Heist, the viewers have been hooked to the show. The final season will answer numerous questions about each character's fate. Talking about the last season, it ended with Lisbon regrouping with Tokyo, Stockholm, Rio and others in the Bank of Spain while Professor was at the mercy of Alicia Sierra.

