Akshay Kumar's Digital Debut 'The End' To Start Rolling In Second-half Of 2021

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar announced in March 2019 that he will mark his digital debut with an Amazon Prime Video's web-series The End. Recently, giving a sneak peek into the shooting schedule of the upcoming web-series, producer Vikram Malhotra asserted that it will go on floors in the second half of 2021. While talking to a leading news portal, Vikram Malhotra also stated that The End is not a project that can be tweaked and start rolling from next month, and the makers used the time to improve the content.

Akshay Kumar's digital debut deferred by seven months

Interestingly, spilling the rolling details of Akshay Kumar's digital debut, Vikram said that the team was to roll in December tentatively, with Akshay joining them in January 2021. Adding further, he said that it has been four months into the lockdown, and it will be a few more months before normalcy is restored. Elaborating on the current situation, he informed that Akshay Kumar also has other commitments. So, the team of The End is hoping to get into production by the second half of 2021. The shooting schedule of the ambitious venture has been deferred by seven months, as of now.

As the conversation moved ahead, Vikram shared that the production team is currently looking forward to their latest offering, Shakuntala Devi, which will drop on July 31. Vikram was asked to share his piece of mind on the criticism faced by the makers to sought a digital premiere of their film.

Replying to the same, he said that the director, actors, writers, and other producers unanimously decided that it was best not to hold off the release, given the uncertain times. He also informed that Vidya Balan and he wanted the story to be told to the audience because their material was ready by March 2020.

Akshay Kumar's digital debut The End details

Akshay Kumar's digital debut was announced in March 2019 at an event. In the event, Khiladi Kumar set himself on fire as part of the stunts planned for the evening. During the event, Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios, had expressed her excitement about the series as she stated that the scale at which The End is being conceived is enormous. And, the storyline and the action sequences have been brilliantly crafted.

