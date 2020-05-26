'Aladdin' To Get A Genie Spin-off Miniseries; Will Smith To Return For His Role?

Back when it was announced that Will Smith will be seen in the some of the iconic role of Genie in Aladdin, fans were not sure whether he was would have been able to do justice to the beloved character. This was because the previous iteration of the Genie was played by legendary actor Robin Williams who had set the bar very high with his performance.

But when the film finally released in 2019, and Will was loved by fans for his role as Genie. The audience, as well as the critics, appreciated him for his role. In fact, the response was so good that now it is reported that Disney is planning on creating a spin-off series based on Will’s Genie. Here is all we know so far.

Will Smith's Genie to get a spin-off miniseries

An entertainment portal revealed that a close source has confirmed the news of how Disney is developing a Genie miniseries. It was also reported that the series will see the Men in Black actor reprising his role. It is reported that the series will focus on the things that happened between Aladdin 1 and 2. Apart from this, a sequel to 2019's Aladdin is also in the works. This news has come out in February.

It was reported by an entertainment portal that Aladdin 2 is in its early development stages and the producers have found a direction in which they want to move the franchise. The producers have reportedly expressed that it took more than 6 months to figure it out. It was also reported that writers John Gatins and Andrea Berloff will be working on the follow-up film if the 2019 Disney film Aladdin.

It was also reported that the producers of the original 1992 film, Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich, will be producing the Aladdin sequel under the banner of Rideback, and it was also reported that Ryan Halprin will be the executive producer of the project. It was also reported that Guy Ritchie has not been called on board the project yet. The original cast of 2019 Aladdin is expected to return, but Disney is not booking the stars until the script is ready. If the cast returns, we will be seeing Will Smith as the Genie, Mena Massoud as Aladdin, and Naomi Scott as Princess Jasmine.

It was also reported that the Aladdin sequel will be a theatrical release and not a Disney+ title. It was also reported that the film will not take inspiration from the animated sequels of Aladdin. The sequel will be an original concept story. 2019's Aladdin was a super hit and is listed among the live-action adaptations to cross the billion-dollar global box office milestone.

