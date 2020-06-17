Alex Kompothecras Fired From 'Siesta Key' Over Racist Comments That Have Resurfaced

Alex Kompothecras, who is a major part of the show Siesta Key airing on MTV, has been fired by the channel for sharing racist posts. The third season of the show was brought back on the channel and the decision to fire the actor was made on the same day of its return. The show Siesta Key has also announced that they will be editing the current season to make his involvement in the show as low as possible.

Alex Kompothecras fired by the channel

American TV show Siesta Key is one of the most followed shows on MTV. The official handle of the show recently took to Twitter to tell their viewers that actor Alex Kompothecras is no more a part of the show. The official Twitter handle of the show wrote that they have made the decision to cut ties with Alex and are editing the current season to minimize his presence. They also added that the actor will not be a part of the show in the future season of Siesta Key.

The show was supposed to have two episodes aired back to back but it did not happen because the makers decided to edit the season after telecasting the first season. Alex Kompothecras’ name has also been removed from the official website of MTV. According to a report by a leading international daily, the decision was taken after a few fan pages started circulating a racist post which was shared by the actor at one point. With the ongoing “Black Lives Matter” movement, such a step is being appreciated by the people around the country.

We’ve made the decision to cut ties with Alex and are editing the current season to minimize his presence. He will not be in future seasons of Siesta Key. — Siesta Key (@SiestaKey) June 17, 2020

The show Siesta Key revolves around the lives of a few teenagers who are just out of high school and are preparing to get into college. The show revolves around the adversities faced by them in terms of their romantic life. The show is followed by a huge audience in the country.

In the past, a number of other actors like Dee Nguyen, Kristen Doute, and Stassi Schroeder were affected due to the racist posts shared by them in the past. Hartley Sawyer of the show The Flashafter has also been fired owing to his racist and misogynistic tweets. These tweets resurfaced recently and were shared by many netizens.

