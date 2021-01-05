Alex Trebek Gives Heartfelt Message For COVID Victims In Recent 'Jeopardy' Episode

Alex Trebek, the host of Jeopardy, will be seen in the last 5 Jeopardy Episodes. These five episodes will run this week until Friday. In the Monday, January 4 episode, the host gave a heartfelt message about the importance of generosity amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. The late host mentioned it as the season of giving in the Jeopardy episode.

Also Read | Alex Trebek's Final Five Episodes Of 'Jeopardy' Set To Air From This Week

Alex Trebek talks about generosity amidst pandemic in final 'Jeopardy' episodes

Alex Trebek's death took place on November 8, 2020, and thus, the show decided to air his final episodes soon. Trebek's final episodes will be aired this week and in yesterday's episode, he made a few heartfelt statements. He started by asking his audience to recall the time in the last month when he asked them to take a moment and thank all the blessings they have received that they are enjoying their lives today. He said this referring to the thanksgiving message they aired during Thanksgiving.

Also Read | After Alex Trebek's Death, Team Jeopardy! 'in A Fog', Says Announcer Johnny Gilbert

He said that this time he will be giving them a different message. He mentioned that he is aware that people are often generous to their friends and family but now he wanted them to go one step ahead. He said that he wanted everyone to open their hands and their hearts for people who were still suffering from Coronavirus. Alex said that it is not their fault that they got infected and even then they have to bear the pain all alone. He added that they are trying to build a gentler and kinder society and if everyone pitched in they will soon get there.

Also Read | 'The Exorcist' Sequel In Works; 2018 Halloween Movie Maker David Green To Direct The Film

On January 4, the executive producer of the show Mike Richards appeared on Today to discuss the "herculean" effort that Alex gave while filming the final episodes of Jeopardy. Alex who was suffering from the year-long battle with pancreatic cancer was 80 years old when he passed away on November 8. He has been associated with the show for decades and thus decided to give his best on the show till his last few days. The producer told Today that Alex was in great pain when these episodes were shot just 10 days before his death. He mentioned that nobody could even notice that he was sick as he seemed very strong on the screen.

Also Read | Alex Trebek, Quizmaster Of 'Jeopardy', Passes Away At 80 After Battling Pancreatic Cancer

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.