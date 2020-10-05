Makers Share "Reasons To Watch Mirzapur 2" As Release Date For Series Approaches

The makers of Mirzapur took to social media to finally provide fans with the release date of the series. Amid all the hype, the makers also listed five reasons one must watch Mirzapur 2. The makers took to Twitter to list the reasons and also added suitable snippets from the show. Despite being quirky in nature, fans loved the approach Amazon Prime had taken to hype up the release for Mirzapur season 2.

Reasons to watch Mirzapur 2 shared by makers

A series of tweets were shared by the OTT platform on its Twitter page. In the first tweet, the makers mentioned that Mirzapur was not just a show but rather a whole emotion. Further on, they went on to explain that they are providing five reasons why one must consider watching the second season of the popular show. Upon sharing this tweet, the makers added a behind-the-scenes snippet from the show and asked fans to follow the thread.

The first reason listed by the makers of 'Mirzapur' was that the show taught viewers to dance as if no one was watching. They also went on to call this attitude a life goal. They then added a gif from the show where the antagonist can be seen threatening an old man as he dances without a care in the world. The scene from the show was iconic due to the dialogues used and the raw energy it brought to the screen. Despite the situation and narrative of the show being quite grim, this particular scene added a hilarious twist to the situation which was being played out by the actors.

It made ‘dance as if no one’s watching’ a life goal! pic.twitter.com/OwNoeFgXyF — amazon prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) October 3, 2020

The second reason as listed by the makers was that the show highlights the emotion of friendship. Mirzapur had a number of dark elements; however, the friendship in the show served as a beacon of light. The loyalty is shown by the friendship and the bonding between the characters made the show a favourable watching experience.

It gave us new friendship goals! pic.twitter.com/UtQxjS6a1c — amazon prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) October 3, 2020

The third reason was the fact that Mirzapur shed light on strong female characters in their series. The show Mirzapur has been set in Purvanchal which is a typical village-based setting. Despite that, several female characters in the film stood out and broke through with their intense performances and character arcs. Fans loved to watch the women on the show for the amazing performances put up by the actors portraying them.

It gave us the most badass women in the history of cinema! pic.twitter.com/cYMqGM13d6 — amazon prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) October 3, 2020

The fourth reason posted by the OTT platform was that the show Mirzapur made people realise that everyone has their own flaws. A GIF of the antagonist was used for this point to showcase the flawed human nature he descended into. Despite several happenings in the series, the flaws of the characters were shown in the series and thus they somehow ended up haunting them.

It made us realize that we all have our own flaws! pic.twitter.com/fzHn2XlPgz — amazon prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) October 3, 2020

Lastly, a beautiful sequence of the family having dinner at the table was shown. The makers thus highlighted the point that the fifth reason to watch Mirzapur 2 was due to the fact that it taught viewers the value of family. A number of ups and downs went on throughout the show and despite that, the core family value was something the characters stood by till the very end.

It taught us the value of family! pic.twitter.com/bdra7GkIFm — amazon prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) October 3, 2020

