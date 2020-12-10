'Alice In Borderland', A Live-action Thriller, Premieres On Netflix; Read Details

Alice in Borderland is a Netflix Orginal live-action adaption of the manga of the same title by author Hara Aso. The thriller series is now available on the Netflix, the production debuted on the lineup on December 10, 2020. The psychological thriller is directed by Shinsuke Sato and has been written by Yasuko Kuramitsu. Fans are rejoicing as the original series has premiered now on the online streaming site.

The franchise is a highly popular one due to its manga serialization in Shōnen Sunday Comics. The live-action series has premiered in over 190 countries worldwide. The plot of the series revolves around a jobless and video game obsessed Ryohei Arisu who has become bored. During a firework celebration, Ryohei wishes for life in another world which will be more exciting than the one he is living. The wish is granted and Ryohei and his two friends, Karube and Segawa, find themselves in a parallel world where the only key to survival is by playing games.

Ryohei Arisu is played by Kento Yamazaki who is popular for his roles in Orange, Heroine Disqualified and Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure. Keita Machida plays Karube and has appeared in Meet Me After School, Sukimasuki and High & Low: The Movie. Segawa is played by Yuki Morinaga, who is best known for Chihayafuru Part I, Two Weeks and Live. Alongside Kento Yamazaki, Keita Machida and Yuki Morinaga, Ayame Misaki, Tao Tsuchiya, Dori Sakurada, Nijirô Murakami, Tsuyoshi Abe, Riisa Naka and

Ayaka Miyoshi will also be seen in the live-action thriller.

According to the Wion, Netflix announced the series in July 2019 and filming for the series soon started afterwards. Shōnen Sunday Comics serialised Alice in Borderland from November 2010 to March 2015, with its final run from April 2015 to March 2016. The manga series came to an end after releasing 18 volumes and 87 chapters. In the year 2014, the series was earlier adapted into a three-episode original video animation which was produced by Silver Link and Connect and directed by Hideki Tachibana.

Image Source: A still from Alice in Borderland

