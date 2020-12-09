'Scam 1992' Stands Tall At Top Spot In Of IMDb’s Top 10 Indian Web Series Of 2020 List

The year 2020 has seen the emergence of OTT platforms with a wide variety of content. In this year, several web series became instant hits among the viewers. The Indian web series also won the hearts of millions with their quality content. IMDb recently released a list of top 10 Indian web series of this year on its official website and Hansal Mehta's Scam 1992 is sitting at the top of the list. Here is a look at the complete list of IMDb’s Top 10 Indian Web Series of 2020.

Hansal Mehta's Scam 1992 on IMDb’s Top 10 Indian Web Series of 2020

The list released by IMDb has seen Hansal Mehta’s Scam 1992 as the highest user-rated show on the website. The IMDb ratings are given by users who rate films and shows on a 10 point scale. The list has been prepared by ratings as of December 1, 2020. The series Scam 1992 earned praises from audience and critics alike for the thrilling portrayal of stockbroker Harshad Mehta. Pratik Gandhi played the lead role of Hansal Mehta in the thriller drama Scam 1992 cast.

The plot of Scam 1992 revolved around Harshad Mehta who single-handedly took the stock market in that era to dizzying heights and later caused his catastrophic downfall. Scam 1992 cast featured several talented actors like Shreya Dhanwanthary, Anjali Barot, Vishesh Bansal, Nikhil Dwivedi in key roles. With an unbelievable rating of 9.5, Hansal Mehta’s Scam 1992 has topped the IMDb’s Top 10 Indian Web Series of 2020 list.

Other Indian web series in the list

Amazon Prime Video’s Panchayat is holding the second spot with a rating of 8.7. The series featured Jitendra Kumar in the lead role. Disney + Hotstar’s Special Ops is at a close third spot with 8.5 ratings. Filmmaker Neeraj Pandey stepped in digital space with the spy thriller. Amazon Prime Video’s Bandish Bandits held the fourth spot. The 10 part musical drama was praised for the performances by the actors and the music of the series. It was followed by Mirzapur at 5th spot. Arshad Warsi starrer Asur: Welcome to Your Dark Side was placed at sixth position.

Anushka Sharma backed neo-noir thriller Paatal Lok managed to hold the seventh position. The popular series on Amazon Prime Video featured Jaideep Ahlawat as Hathiram Chaudhary. The MX Player series High was placed at eighth spot followed by Kunal Kemmu’s cop thriller Abhay. Sushmita Sen’s debut web series Aarya was placed at the tenth spot.

