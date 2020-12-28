'Alice In Borderland' Will Return For A Second Season, Confirms Netflix

Alice In Borderland cast members will be seen returning for the second season of the Japan-based Netflix Original series. The same has received a green light from the eponymous media giant's end, as per a report by Variety. The show in question follows a bunch of young adults indulging in potentially dangerous tasks in order to survive after they find themselves in a deserted Tokyo.

Alice In Borderland Season 2 will presumably be seen picking up from the cliffhanger that the viewers and fans of the original manga series witnessed during the concluding chapters of season 1. The show has been hailed for its production value and portrayal of what a dystopian future could possibly look like.

Alice In Borderland on Netflix, owing to its largely deserted setting, almost seems reminiscent of the situation that the entire world was in during the beginning of this year. Alice In Borderland on Netflix made its digital debut on the 10th of this month.

Also Read: If You Loved 'Alice In Borderland', Here Are Some Manga-based Live Action Dramas To Watch

Alice In Borderland Poster:

Also Read: 'Alice In Borderland' Cast: Actors And Characters They Play In Japanese Manga Series

As of this writing, however, details regarding Alice In Borderland Season 2 are scarce. One can only presume that the characters who made their debut and survived the events that transpired during the course of the eight-part miniseries will be seen taking the story forward. The details regarding the commencement of the next part in the stories of the key characters are also awaited.

About Alice In Borderland

Also Read: 'Alice In Borderland', A Live-action Thriller, Premieres On Netflix; Read Details

Alice In Borderland is a live-action adaptation of the manga of the same name. The Japanese Netflix original primarily tells the story of Ryohei Arisu and his two delinquent friends, Karube and Chota. The three get transported to an alternate world in an attempt to hide from the police. Minutes later, the trio finds itself in an empty Tokyo.

Arisu and his friends are thrust into a game of life or death where they must complete various challenges to stay alive and the only route home appears to be to collect the playing cards that denote the type of each game and its difficulty. Alice In Borderland cast includes Kento Yamazaki, Tao Tsuchiya, Dori Sakurada & Aya Asahina, to name a few.

Also Read: How Many Episodes Are There Of Alice On Borderland? The Series Airs On Netflix Now

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.