All 'How To Ruin Christmas' Episodes: Read Details About All Episodes Of The Show

How to Ruin Christmas: The Wedding is a South African TV show. It is a three-part holiday special which released on Netflix on December 16, 2020. The show casts Busi Lurayi, Thando Thabethe, Yonda Thomas, Nambitha Ben-Mazwi and many more.

The show is about Tumi who tries to make things right after completely ruining what should have been her sister's picture-perfect Christmas wedding. The show is directed by the Ramaphakela siblings. How to Ruin episodes are well-timed humour with a backdrop of Christmas. The show consists of one season that has three episodes. Read ahead to know more about How to Ruin Christmas episodes.

All How to Ruin Christmas episodes –

Season 1: Episode 1 - It's Not What It Looks Like

Tumi’s sister is about to get married. After spending the holidays apart for several years, Tumi returns home to for the wedding a day before. She is her maid of honour but arrives late at dress fittings and forgets to bring towels for the gift-giving ceremony. This sets the tone for her blunders. She upsets almost everyone. Tumi's misadventures create an annoyance at the wedding ceremonies and her family gets worried about the wedding.

Season 1: Episode 2 - I'll Handle This

Beauty wants to have the perfect wedding and Tumi wants to get back in her family’s good graces. The Best Man has to be decided. Tumi decides to look for the best man to create a good impression on her family. When she cannot find the correct person, she decides to take the matter to Beauty. Beauty and Tumi seek out a family member who can be the best man according to mutual judgments.

Season 1: Episode 3 - Can't a Girl Catch a Break?

In this episode, Tumi leaves everyone tensed once again. She shocks her family and all the other families by accidentally spilling a secret. Beauty is devastated and tries to know the reason why she did so. Tumi doesn’t seem to stop creating blunders and later she decides to face the consequences of doing so. She tries to fix her mistakes before it becomes too late.

