'Step By Step' Christmas Episodes That You Must Watch This Holiday Season

As Christmas 2020 is just around the corner, everyone is eagerly awaiting the holiday season around the world. Netizens have also been busy watchlisting Christmas special films and shows to celebrate the spirit of Christmas with their beloved ones.

However, for all the ardent fans of the iconic sitcom Step by Step, here's a list of the best Christmas episodes of Step by Step which you can watch this holiday season to revisit your favourite show from back in the 1990s. Based on each episode's individual IMDb rating from its seven seasons, here is a list of best Christmas Step by Step episodes.

All Step by Step Christmas episodes based on their IMDb ratings

Christmas Story

The episode titled 'Christmas Story' tops the list of best Step by Step Christmas episodes with a rating of 7.6/10 on IMDb. It marked the eleventh episode of the iconic sitcom's third season, which had released back in 1994. In this episode, on the Christmas Eve, Frank and Carol end up in jail when they get caught by a know-it-all deputy sheriff inside a toy store.

I'll Be Home For Christmas

The episode titled 'I'll Be Home For Christmas' is the second most-liked Christmas episode of Step by Step with a rating of 7.1/10 on IMDb. It marked the twelfth episode of the iconic sitcom's fourth season, which had released back in 1995. In this episode, J.T. thinks he has grown out of celebrating the Christmas Eve with his family and thus, he decides to go skiing with his pals.

The Fight Before Christmas

The episode titled 'The Fight Before Christmas' is the third most-liked Christmas episode of Step by Step with an IMDb rating of 7.1/10. It marked the eleventh episode of the iconic sitcom's fifth season, which had released back in 1996. In this episode, the owner of the workplace where J.T. works is shown to not be in the Christmas spirit and thus, Cody's friend George teaches J.T. some Christmas values.

Too Many Santas

The episode titled 'Too Many Santas' is the fourth and last most-liked Christmas episode of Step by Step with an IMDb rating of 6.2/10. It marked the tenth episode of the iconic sitcom's seventh season, which had released back in 1998. In this episode, J.T. and Rich take up the job of working as department-store Santa Clauses during Christmas to earn extra money.

