'Modern Family' Christmas Episodes: Here's A List Of Best Christmas Episodes Of The Show

Modern Family is an American television family sitcom. The show is created by Christopher Lloyd and Steven Levitan. The show has eleven seasons that aired between September 23, 2009, to April 8, 2020. It is about three modern families from California, who try to deal with their kids, partners, and jobs in their way. They often fall into hilarious situations. The show is presented in mockumentary style, the characters speak directly to the camera in many scenes. Modern Family episodes have received positive responses and the show has won many awards.

Also read: SpongeBob Christmas Episodes: See List Of Best Christmas Episodes From This Show

The lives of three diverse family set-ups in suburban Los Angeles would surely make you love the show. However, over eleven seasons, the show has also depicted some of the most riveting Christmas episodes. Read ahead to see a list of the best Modern Family Christmas episodes.

Also read: 'Friends' Christmas Episodes: Here's A Complete List To Binge-watch Right Now

All Modern Family Christmas episodes list

Season 1: Episode 10 - Undeck the Halls

This is the first holiday-themed episode in the show. In the episode, Claire and Phil threaten to take away Christmas from their kids when they find out discover that one of the kids tried a cigarette but nobody wants to admit. Alex takes the blame to save Christmas. Later, they find out the truth and began with their rituals wanting to introduce Christmas traditions to others.

Season 3: Episode 10 - Express Christmas

This is the second Christmas episode of the show. In the episode, while the entire family is together before Christmas, they suddenly realize that circumstances will prevent them from being together for Christmas on December 25. They come up with a plan to complete their tasks likewise so that they can be together on Christmas eve. Their mission ends in a disaster but the family is brought closer together during the mission.

Also read: 'Parks And Recreation' Christmas Episodes To Watch This Holiday Season

Season 7: Episode 9 - White Christmas

In this episode, the family is heading towards the mountains to chase the picture-perfect, White Christmas that Gloria has always dreamt of. On the way, Jay announces that he is retiring, which sets on a tiff between the families. But the episode ends on a sweet note with the spirit of Christmas.

Season 11: Episode 9 - The Last Christmas

Cameron has a hard time with Christmas dinner seating as several members do not want to confront each other. There is a lot of drama in the episode when they realize that they have kept secrets from each other. This is the final Christmas special episode in the show. The episode shows the changing dynamics of all relationships appreciating the passage of time.

Also read: 'Bob's Burgers' Christmas Episodes To Binge Watch This Holiday Season

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.