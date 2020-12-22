New Girl Christmas Episodes: Check Out Christmas-themed Episodes Of The Show

New Girl is an American sitcom that is created by Elizabeth Meriwether and stars Zooey Deschanel in the lead role. The show has caught on a lot of popularity among the young audiences with the show returning with seven seasons till date. The comedy and drama genre shows a lot of slice of life moments in their episodes, with the theme of Christmas having been shown in several of its episodes. As the holiday season of Christmas approaches, let us have a look at the New Girl Christmas episodes.

New Girl Christmas episodes

The 23rd (Season1)

The first season shows Jess still hurting from her break-up with Spencer. The episode shows her dating Paul, but their relationship goes for a toss when he gives her a big Christmas gift and confesses his love for her. This sends Jess on the backfoot, as she is not in the same point in the relationship as Paul. On the other hand, Winston is trying to find a job in Schmidt’s company. Schmidt decides to face-off with his boss, who constantly sexualises him.

Santa (Season 2)

The group attends a number of Christmas parties and a person who Jess hooked up with, Sam, approaches her to make their relationship to something more. Even though she tries to avoid the situation, both of them get start getting involved once again. On the other hand, Angie makes attempts to loosen Nick up, but he keeps on reminding her of the fact that he is okay with her being a stripper. Schmidt and Cece are on strange terms with each other after the former confesses his love for the latter.

ALSO READ: Ariana Grande Shares Pic Of Engagement Ring, Fans Think It Has A Deeper Meaning Behind It

LAXmas (Season 4)

As everyone in the group wait to fly out of LAX airport, a massive snowstorm spoils their plans, with Jess being nervous to spend the Christmas with Ryan. Winston and Nick, who try their best to get back to Chicago, convince other passengers on standby to drop out of the line. On the other hand, Schmidt and Cece bond in the first-class lounge while waiting to fly to New York for separate reasons.

ALSO READ: What Is Luke Skywalker's Destiny After 'Return Of The Jedi'? Read To Know More

Christmas Eve Eve (Season 6)

As the group does Secret Santa, Jess finds out that Nick has already bought the item for himself which she was about to gift him. Schmidt and Winston go to the store to buy Cece a bean bag chair. Winston and Cece get each other gifts relating to their own inside jokes with everyone enjoying their own gifts.

ALSO READ: 'Cross Country Christmas' Cast: List Of Actors Of The 2020 Christmas Themed Hallmark Film

ALSO READ: 'Xmen Apocalypse' Cast: Read Details About The Cast Of The American Superhero Film

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.