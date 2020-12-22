American Dad Christmas Episodes To Binge-watch This Festive Season

American Dad is one of the most successful and popular animated sitcoms in the United States with the show returning with multiple seasons over the years. The show has entertained a large number of audiences since its launch, especially its target audience, the children. In its wave of episodes, the show has touched various types of themes, including that of Christmas. The show has created quite a few episodes with the theme of Christmas and created humorous moments in them, which have been welcomed by the audience. As the holiday season of Christmas approaches, have a look at some of American Dad Christmas episodes.

American Dad Christmas episodes

Minstrel Krampus (Season 10, Episode 8)

This episode has a theme of Beauty and the Beast but in the format of a parody. The episode shows Krampus kidnap Steve and taking him to Bavaria. Stan then decides to take the help of Santa who offers to help him if they can make sure to kill Krampus. On the other hand, Steve finds out that Krampus only punishes naughty children and is not as evil as he thought. In a satire form, the end shows that it is in fact Santa, who has created all the trouble.

Seasons Beatings (Season 7, Episode 7)

Stan makes an attempt to get the role of Jesus in a play, but he ends up becoming Santa instead. After he beat Roger, who got the role of Jesus, in his costume, Stan is removed from all religion. He then finds out there are only three ways to get back in, which are impossible. On the other hand, Jeff adopts a child called Nemo, who is later revealed to be the son of Satan.

The Best Christmas Story Never Told (Season 2, Episode 9)

Stan finds out that Christmas trees have been banned and starts blaming Jane Fonda as he takes a trip to Vietnam that triggered this movement. He is then visited by the Ghost of Christmas Past who takes to him to the year of 1970. He then escapes the clutches of the ghost and heads out to assassinate Jane Fonda. The Ghost then returns to the present and asks Francine to help it find Stan.

For Whom The Sleigh Bell Tolls (Season 6, Episode 8)

Stan gives a gun to Steve for Christmas despite protests from Francine. That results in Steve accidentally killing Santa Claus with the gun. The family then hides his body, but Santa gets revived and comes back to life with the help of his elves. He then sets on revenge against the family.

Raptures Delight (Season 5, Episode 9)

On Christmas, a rapture occurs that leaves Stan, Francine, and Roger on Earth to live out the seven years of tribulations. The episode shows the world becoming a post-apocalyptic wasteland. When Jesus reveals that Francine has been kidnapped by the Anti-Christ, Stan springs into action. He then fights the Anti-Christ and dies in the battle, after which Stan is taken to his own personalized heaven which then becomes the family home of Smiths.

