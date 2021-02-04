What Time Does 'Hache' Season 2 Release On Netflix? Here's All You Need To Know

Hache, the Spanish crime drama show on Netflix created quite a buzz when its season 1 was released. Helmed by Veronica Fernandez, this drama takes a deep dive in the Barcelona of the 60s where drug trafficking was rampant and criminal activities were a way of life. Fans of Hache season 1 already know that the show is indeed inspired by true events. Given its popularity among fans, Netflix thankfully decided to renew the show and Hache season 2 is right at the cusp of release. Find out what time does Hache season 2 release on Netflix.

What time does Hache season 2 release on Netflix?

The first season of the show premiered in November 2019. Hache season 2 release date is February 5. Like all the Netlfix shows Hache season 2 release time will be 12:01 AM PT which is 3:01 AM ET. Viewers in the UK will be able to watch the show after 8:00 AM BST, while Indian viewers will be able to access it at 12:31 PM IST. Hache season 2 on Netflix will be available to the Australian viewers at around 5:00 PM AEST.

Hache season 2 on Netflix: The Premise

Season 1 of Hache saw Hache exact revenge and Malpica's death. Hache season 2 will see Hache as back at the head of the criminal shindig. However, fans were shocked when in the trailer Javier Rey's resurrection was teased. Besides these fine details, there is not much else revealed for Season 2. Hache on Netflix narrates the story of Helena (Adriana Ugarte), a prostitute who starts as a simple pawn in the hands of Malpica (Javier Rey), who is the head of a gangster band that operates in Barcelona in the 1960s.

In her journey has Rey’s sidekick Helena learns many things, and rises from the lowest rung of the organization to the top, seizing control of the heroin operation. Among the group of men led by Malpica, two stand out, one being the unstoppable Arístides and lawyer Julio Senovilla, played by Marc Martínez and Pep Ambròs respectively. On the right side of the law is the newly established Narcotics Brigade, led by inspector Alejandro Vinuesa (Eduardo Noriega), his partner Eladio Pérez (Josep Julien, A tortas con la Vida), and the Commissioner Clemente Larrubia, (Álex Casanovas, Manila).

