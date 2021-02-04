What Time Does Malcolm & Marie Release On Netflix? Zendaya Starrer Gets A Green Light

Malcolm & Marie is a black-and-white romantic drama starring Zendaya and John David Washington in the lead roles. For those of who may not know, Zendaya and the film's director Sam Levinson work together for the HBO show Euphoria and, in fact, during the production halt of the show due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the idea of Malcolm and Marie came to the director. Levinson wrote the script within six days and immediately brought Zendaya on board, following which the shooting began on June 17 in the entirety of a private home in Carmel, California. The movie is completely an experimental product owing to the pandemic and has fans cheering for its bravado. Here's everything you need to know about the movie release.

Also Read - Chris Evans To Return As Captain America In Marvel Cinematic Universe Project: Reports

Also Read - Zendaya Opens Up About Experience Of Working In 'Malcolm & Marie' With John Washington

What time does Malcolm & Marie release on Netflix? Malcolm & Marie Release Date

Netflix immediately jumped onto the project as a distributor after the word got out. After the success of Marriage Story, many creators have started entertaining the idea of depicting much simpler and relatable stories, a concept that was unheard of for quite some time in Hollywood. Today, viewers are being treated with more such movies, Malcolm & Marie being one among them.

The movie was released in limited screens on January 29, 2021, and will make its way to OTT on Friday, February 5, 2021. The film has already started sparking Oscar buzz even though many critics have harshly shunned the movie. While the actors were hugely praised, the screenplay was frowned upon. Nevertheless, the movie has managed to maintain the hype with netizens already marking their calendars for its premiere. Zendaya has already received awards from the Hollywood Critics Association and the Santa Barbara International Film Festival for her critical performance in the movie.

More about Malcolm & Marie on Netflix

Malcolm & Marie centres around a domestic brawl of a couple when the titular characters return home after their movie premiere. As described by Netflix, the evening takes a turn as revelations about their relationships begin to surface, testing the couple's love. The movie is based on a true incident that took place between director Sam Levinson and his wife Ashley Levinson when he forgot to acknowledge her in his thank you speech at the premiere of Assassination Nation.

Watch the trailer here -

Also Read - Zendaya Speaks On Criticism Over Age Gap With John David Washington In 'Malcolm & Marie'

Also Read - Zendaya Opens Up About Her Relationship With Social Media: 'It Used To Make Me Anxious'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.