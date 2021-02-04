What Time Does Space Sweepers Release On Netflix? Know All Details

Hallyu fans can rejoice because another exciting Korean project is launching on Netflix. Many are facing a hard time saying goodbye to the popular kdrama Run On but the distress might vanish sooner than expected with Space Sweepers making its way into the platform. This science-fiction drama is considered to be the country's first big-budget live-action movie set in space. Although fans have expressed their disappointment for not getting to catch this in the theatres, the hype for the movie is nevertheless on the roof. Read on to know what time does Space Sweepers release on Netflix:

Also Read - Where To Watch Prisoners Of The Ghostland? Read Details Of The Upcoming Nicolas Cage Film

Also Read - Ryan Reynolds Could Have Looked Like THIS As DCEU'S Hawkman In 'Black Adam'

What time does Space Sweepers release on Netflix?

This highly anticipated South Korean film is slated to release on Friday, January 5, 2021. The movie will be available in several regions of the world including India. Space Sweepers is being marketed as Korea's take on Interstellar and with 'A Werewolf Boy' director Jo Sung-hee leading the team, the movie has definitely had netizens waiting with high expectations.

The movie is set in 2092 when the Earth is no longer habitable and humanity has no option but to expand into the outer space. This Netflix venture boasts an ensemble cast starring Song Joongki, Kim Taeri, Yoo Hai-jin and Jin Sun-kyu as the misfits who are on a mission to save the Earth from getting destroyed. Although the movie has seen a lot of push-and-pull in terms of its release, with the initial Space Sweepers release date slated to be on the auspicious Chuseok holidays i.e. August of 2020, Netflix almost immediately came to the rescue by offering to take the distribution rights.

More about Space Sweepers on Netflix

While speaking with Soompi, director Sung-hee indulged on how the idea for the first South Korean sci-fi opera came to him. He revealed that he has been working on the script of the movie for 10 years now but its inception really came into being when his friend told him about space junk. Furthermore, he discussed the difficulties that came with working on such a grand project and how it took him longer than usual to create this universe.

Watch the trailer here -

Also Read - BTS And Blackpink Bag Multiple Music Nominations At Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2021

Also Read - If You Loved 'True Beauty', Here Is A Watchlist Of Other Intriguing Korean Dramas To Watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.